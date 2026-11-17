ZIMBABWE'S Health Ministry had received just 52.8% of its approved budget by the end of September, falling significantly short of government spending targets and raising concerns over mounting financial pressures on hospitals and essential healthcare programmes.

Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora said delayed Treasury disbursements were hampering the ministry's ability to implement planned programmes, despite having already spent approximately 90% of the funds released.

The funding shortfall comes as the country grapples with unpredictable foreign assistance, staff shortages, limited supplies of medicines and diagnostic equipment, and growing demand for healthcare services.

Addressing a health sector coordination meeting in Harare on Monday, Mombeshora said the ministry had received 52.8% of its approved allocation by September 30, against a target of 75% for the first nine months of the year.

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"The Ministry had utilised approximately 90 per cent of the funds released. This highlights the constraints that delayed disbursements place on implementation," he said.

Mombeshora said the 2027 national budget presented an opportunity for Zimbabwe to move towards meeting the Abuja Declaration target of allocating at least 15% of government expenditure to health.

However, he warned that increased budget allocations would have little impact without timely and predictable funding.

"However, budget allocations must be matched by timely and predictable releases," he said.

He called for stronger engagement with the Treasury to improve cash-flow planning and ensure funds were disbursed in line with programme requirements.

The funding constraints come at a difficult time for the health sector, with uncertainty surrounding development partner financing, which has traditionally supported critical programmes, particularly interventions targeting HIV, tuberculosis and malaria.

Mombeshora said the changing global health financing environment required Zimbabwe to strengthen domestic resource mobilisation while safeguarding essential services against disruptions caused by declining or unpredictable external support.

He said the government was exploring ways to improve the management of the Health Levy, Sugar Tax and Health Services Fund, while developing a National Health Insurance framework to pool resources and ease the financial burden on households.

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The minister also raised concern over the impending expiry of contracts for development partner-supported health personnel at the end of December, warning that the transition could disrupt essential services if funding and staffing arrangements were not urgently resolved.

"The Ministry, Health Service Commission, Treasury, provincial leadership and development partners must therefore urgently finalise the staff position, validate establishment requirements, identify funding gaps and agree on sustainable transition arrangements," he said.

Zimbabwe's health workforce continues to face shortages, uneven distribution and retention challenges, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

Mombeshora said recruitment and workforce planning needed to be aligned with actual service delivery requirements.

The financial and staffing pressures are also reflected in gaps in disease control and the availability of essential medicines.

HIV treatment coverage stood at 95%, below the 97% target, while tuberculosis notifications were approximately 73% of the quarterly target.

Mombeshora said shortages of GeneXpert cartridges and equipment functionality problems were affecting tuberculosis diagnosis and required urgent attention.

The availability of essential medicines also remained below target, with only 50.54% of health facilities meeting the required tracer medicine stock levels, against a target of 55%.

"Ultimately, the measure of success is whether patients can obtain the medicines they need at their local health facilities," he said.