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The Republic of Malawi in collaboration with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat and INTERPOL Regional Bureau Harare hosted a five-day Multi-Stakeholder Consultative Workshop aimed at developing the country's National Strategy to Prevent and Combat Transnational Organised Crime (TOC). The workshop was funded by the European Union with technical support from the Institute for Security Studies (ISS).

The Workshop which was held in Lilongwe from 9 to 13 November 2026, brought together representatives from law enforcement agencies, government ministries, departments and agencies, the local private sector as well as other relevant non-state actors for an inclusive and participatory session whose aim was to begin the process of developing the national strategy to prevent and combat TOC.

Officially opened by the Minister of Homeland Security, Honourable Peter Mukhito, the consultative workshop represents Malawi's direct response to the call by the SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ to accelerate the domestication of the SADC Integrated Strategy to Prevent and Combat Transnational Organised Crime and its Action Plan. The Minister was accompanied by the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Homeland Security Mrs Linda Pacharo Moyo and the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Richard Chakupeleza Chikoko Luhanga.

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In his keynote address, Hon. Mukhito underscored the gravity of transnational organised crime and the Government of Malawi's unwavering commitment to confronting it. He emphasised that Malawi would not surrender the safety of its people, the integrity of its institutions, or the future of its children to organised criminal networks. Minister Mukhito highlighted that landlocked Malawi is a gateway to trade and regional integration which is simultaneously being exploited by criminal syndicates for human trafficking, illicit trade, drug trafficking, and financial crime. He called for a response that would be coordinated, intelligence-led, technologically capable, and firmly grounded in the rule of law.

Ms. Thanyani Gumede, representing the SADC Secretariat, congratulated Malawi on its strong political will and commitment to preventing and combating TOC, cautioning that TOC has become a more pervasive reality, undermining peace, security, governance, and economic development across our region and globally. She remarked that the workshop would help Malawi assess national vulnerabilities, identify key stakeholders, set strategic priorities, and mobilise resources. On behalf of the INTERPOL Regional Bureau Harare, Mr. Phiwayenkosi Nhlengetfwa, emphasised the importance of intelligence sharing and regional cooperation to effectively combat TOC.

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Representing the Delegation of the European Union to Malawi, the Head of Political, Press and Information Section Mr. Riccardo Chelleri, remarked that the EU welcomes and commends the commitment demonstrated by the Government of the Republic of Malawi, through the leadership of the Ministry of Homeland Security, together with relevant government agencies and key other stakeholders. He expressed the EU's commitment in supporting peace and security interventions in the SADC region, including operationalisation of the SADC Integrated Strategy to Prevent and Combat Transnational Organised Crime.

The workshop situated Malawi within an ecosystem of transnational organised crime in the SADC region and identified existing regional mechanisms to prevent and combat transnational organised crime, together with existing legislative and policy frameworks for the Republic of Malawi. The multistakeholder workshop also strengthened inter-agency collaboration by identifying key stakeholders and mobilising support for strategy implementation. It culminated in a draft framework for Malawi's national TOC strategy, informed by an assessment of national capacities and needs as well as by the agreed key elements of the draft strategy. The workshop also produced a roadmap and timelines for drafting the Malawi National Strategy to Prevent and Combat TOC.

The development of a national strategy for Malawi represents a critical milestone in the region's collective efforts to combat transnational organised crime and build a safer, more secure Southern Africa.