Rwanda has expanded its human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme to include women and girls aged 30 to 45 as part of efforts to accelerate cervical cancer elimination by 2027.

ALSO READ: Over 600,000 women screened in cervical cancer drive

Under the expanded programme, eligible women and girls will receive two doses of the vaccine, with the second dose administered six months after the first, Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) said on Monday, November 16.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The initiative complements the existing HPV vaccination programme targeting 12-year-old girls and cervical cancer screening services available across the country.

Where and how to access the vaccine

The vaccine is available free of charge at all health centres and medicalised health centres across the country, RBC said.

Women and girls seeking vaccination are required to present their national identity cards or other official documents confirming their age.

Cervical cancer is one of the few cancers that can be prevented through vaccination and successfully treated when detected early.

However, it remains the second most common cancer among women in Rwanda, accounting for 13 per cent of all cancer cases, and is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women.

The World Health Organization's global strategy for eliminating cervical cancer sets three targets for countries to achieve by 2030: vaccinating 90 per cent of girls against HPV by the age of 15, screening 70 per cent of women using a high-performance HPV test by the ages of 35 and 45, and ensuring that 90 per cent of women diagnosed with cervical pre-cancer or invasive cancer receive appropriate treatment and care.

Tags: Rwanda, Health, HPV vaccination, cervical cancer