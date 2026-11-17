Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, said the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) must implement its election regulations, following disagreements over the selection of its next Secretary-General on Monday, November 15.

Nduhungirehe was speaking to TV5Monde after OIF member states agreed to extend Secretary-General Louise Mushikiwabo's tenure by 12 months, postponing the election.

ALSO READ: Mushikiwabo to remain OIF boss for another year

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The decision followed disagreements among member states over the leadership contest, particularly whether to proceed with an election or seek consensus on a candidate.

The race included Mushikiwabo, former Mauritanian minister Coumba Bâ and former Romanian Prime Minister Dacian Cioloș. DR Congo had nominated former minister Juliana Amato Lumumba before announcing its willingness to withdraw her candidacy on Saturday in favour of a possible consensus around the Romanian politician.

"I am satisfied because a compromise was reached among the member states of La Francophonie and their heads of state during their closed-door meeting. During the meeting, there was no agreement on the way forward, particularly on whether to hold the election or not," Nduhungirehe said.

He said several heads of state feared that holding an election, particularly one decided by a simple majority, would weaken the unity of the organisation.

ALSO READ: Nduhungirehe explains why Rwanda rejected request to withdraw Mushikiwabo's bid

He said that the dispute should serve as a lesson to member states, particularly because the organisation already had regulations governing the election process.

The unified regulations governing OIF institutions were adopted by the organisation's Ministerial Conference on March 16, 2022.

They provide for the Secretary-General to be elected by heads of state and government through consensus or, if consensus cannot be reached, by a vote.

Under the rules, a candidate can be elected by a simple majority of members present and voting.

The regulations were in place ahead of the OIF's 18th Summit in Djerba, Tunisia, in November 2022, where Mushikiwabo was re-elected for a second four-year term.

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"Unfortunately, they were not applied at the last minute, even though... heads of state voted for and adopted them in 2022," Nduhungirehe said.

"This should teach us that when heads of state adopt regulations, they must be implemented. We cannot wait until the last minute to ask that those regulations not be applied."

Mushikiwabo, who became the first Rwandan to lead the OIF when she was elected in 2018, will remain in office during the additional year as member states work towards reforms to the election process.