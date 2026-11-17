The 11.6-kilometre expressway providing direct access between the City of Kigali and the new Kigali International Airport in Bugesera District will have unique users, according to Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA).

ALSO READ: Bugesera airport expressway construction progresses

The expressway starts where the existing Sonatubes-Gahanga-Akagera four-lane road ends near Kanzenze water plant in the Karumuna area and extends towards the new airport.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The road expected to be completed by the end of 2027 is intended to serve airport passengers, tourists, airport staff, cargo operators, logistics companies and other road users, RTDA explained.

The road is designed to allow vehicles to travel faster and more smoothly, with no interruptions from regular traffic, junctions and roadside activities.

ALSO READ: 10 things to know about proposed Smart Airport City in Bugesera

Director General of National Land Authority (NLA), Grace Nishimwe said landowners and people buying land along the expressway should also wait for the land use plan for the area that is expected in December this year.

"You see, the road to the airport is designed to allow vehicles to travel faster. However, some people think they can buy land along the road and set up shops to serve passengers," Nishimwe said.

"But, according to the plan, there will be no stopping points, and the land along the road is mainly designated for agriculture. People should be aware of such plans before buying land," she said.

Pudence Rubingisa, Governor of Eastern Province, said the government is working with the land authority and Rwanda Airport City management to prepare detailed physical plans for the areas of Rilima, Mwogo and Juru, as well as parts of Mayange and Nyamata sectors in Bugesera.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Construction of Rwanda's new airport in Bugesera

The detailed plans will identify how land in the areas surrounding the airport should be used, providing guidance to both existing landowners and prospective investors.

Connection to new Masaka-Bugesera road

The 11.6-kilometre airport expressway also links to 70-kilometre Masaka-Bugesera road that also connects to the new airport.

The Masaka-Bugesera road, whose construction is at 20 per cent, will be completed by October next year, RTDA said.

"These are separate roads but complementary projects within the Government of Rwanda's broader efforts to develop transport infrastructure for passenger travel, freight movement and economic activity," RTDA said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Transport Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"RTDA coordinates the implementation of both road infrastructure projects, while their respective alignments, scopes and implementation arrangements remain distinct."

ALSO READ: What next for landowners as Bugesera airport city takes shape?

The road also connects Kigali Logistics Platform (KLP) to Bugesera, supporting freight movement and regional logistics connectivity.

"Their relationship is therefore best understood within the wider road network: the expressway serves the airport's direct access needs, while the KLP road strengthens connections between logistics facilities and Bugesera," the RTDA said.

"Together, they are intended to improve accessibility, support passenger and cargo transport, and advance the Government's transport development objectives through RTDA's implementation and coordination role."