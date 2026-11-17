Gisele Uwera was 11 when she was diagnosed with diabetes. The news came after months of illness, a coma and three months in hospital. But the diagnosis marked the beginning of another difficult battle: learning to accept a condition she would have to manage for the rest of her life.

At the time, Uwera was in Primary Six. She had to suspend her studies after spending months in hospital, while the diagnosis left her struggling to see a future for herself.

"I found it difficult to accept. I felt I had no life and that there was nothing meaningful left for me," she recalled.

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She shared her story during an event marking the World Diabetes Day over the weekend. She said the struggle went beyond the physical effects of the disease. Uwera said she deliberately ate things she knew could harm her, hoping to die. She also attempted suicide three times.

Things began to change after she joined Geraldine Trada (GT) Foundation, an organisation that supports people living with diabetes. Meeting others with the condition helped her realise she was not alone and could still live a meaningful life.

"I regained hope when I came here and saw other people, including children, living with diabetes," she said.

Now 21, Uwera says she has learned to manage the condition by following medical advice, taking her medication and paying attention to her diet. She describes diabetes as a "good neighbour" when properly managed.

Her experience reflects the emotional and social challenges faced by people diagnosed with diabetes at a young age, particularly those who struggle to understand the condition and adjust to the changes it brings.

Damien Sibomana, from Kayumbu Sector in Kamonyi District, also remembers how difficult it was to receive the diagnosis. He had become seriously ill and was eventually transferred from a health centre to a hospital, where doctors identified diabetes.

His symptoms included excessive thirst, frequent urination and a tingling sensation when sitting.

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The diagnosis also raised concerns within his family about his future, including whether he would be able to marry. Sibomana said meeting other people living with diabetes through GT Foundation helped him accept his condition.

He has since learned the importance of following medical advice, maintaining a balanced diet and exercising.

"Having diabetes does not mean that your life is over. You need to accept it and understand that life continues," he said.

Arnold M. Hirwa was diagnosed in 2014, when he was beginning secondary school. Excessive thirst and frequent urination prompted him to seek medical attention, where tests confirmed he had diabetes.

The diagnosis disrupted his education. Hirwa had to stop boarding at school and continue his studies while living at home because the meals provided at school did not suit his dietary needs.

Acceptance came more easily because some members of his family were also living with the condition. Their experiences helped him understand that diabetes did not have to prevent him from pursuing his ambitions.

He now encourages people living with the condition to overcome stigma and avoid isolating themselves.

"People around you need to know about your condition because they can support you and understand what to do when you experience a problem," he said.

The financial burden of managing diabetes is another challenge raised by patients.

Denise Mukanambajimana, from Jari Sector in Gasabo District, said she began experiencing health problems at the age of five but was diagnosed with diabetes in 2009, when she was 15.

Her illness affected her mobility and prevented her from attending school. She says she has also experienced complications, including kidney problems, which she links to difficulties accessing regular medical appointments because of financial constraints.

Mukanambajimana is calling for more support for people living with diabetes who cannot afford regular healthcare.

ALSO READ: Diabetes in my family: Lessons I wish everyone knew

She wants low-income patients to receive greater assistance, including access to free healthcare through the community-based health insurance scheme.

Support and awareness

GT Foundation says it currently supports 20 people living with diabetes, providing different forms of assistance depending on their needs. These include support with education, daily living expenses and medication.

Benny Isabane, a representative of the foundation, said 12 beneficiaries receive assistance with medication and other daily needs.

The organisation is also considering expanding its support beyond immediate needs by investing in income-generating initiatives that could help beneficiaries become financially independent.

"We are now receiving their ideas so that we can support them in projects that will help them develop and sustain themselves rather than depend on one-time assistance," Isabane said.

The foundation made the remarks during an event held at Zaria Court on Saturday, November 14, to mark World Diabetes Day. The gathering brought together people living with diabetes, parents of children with the condition, families and other members of the public to raise awareness.

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Ntirenganya Alphonse, a nurse responsible for non-communicable diseases at Kagugu Health Centre, said diabetes occurs when the body cannot properly regulate blood sugar because of problems involving insulin.

He said common symptoms include excessive thirst, frequent urination, fatigue and unexplained weight loss. If not properly managed, the condition can lead to complications such as kidney damage, eye problems and stroke.

Ntirenganya urged people diagnosed with diabetes to follow medical advice, take prescribed medication and attend regular check-ups to monitor their health.

He also noted that children commonly develop Type 1 diabetes, which requires insulin treatment and continued medical monitoring.

Beyond medical care, he said, children need emotional support to help them understand and cope with a condition they may have to manage throughout their lives.

Uwera says the support she received helped her move beyond the despair that followed her diagnosis. She now hopes her experience can encourage others who are struggling to accept the condition.

"Diabetes does not mean that you are going to die. You need to learn to live with it, take care of yourself and follow your doctor's advice," she said.