Somalia has called for greater regional and international cooperation and sustained investment to help vulnerable communities cope with climate change, displacement and recurring natural disasters.

Mohamud Moalim, chairman of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), made the remarks during a high-level dialogue on climate mobility, adaptation and resilience held this week at the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) pavilion at the COP31 climate summit.

The meeting, titled "Climate Mobility, Adaptation and Resilience: From Risk to Investment in the IGAD Region," was jointly organized by IGAD, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Italian government.

Discussions focused on how climate change is driving displacement and migration across the Horn of Africa, as well as measures to help communities adapt to worsening environmental conditions and withstand climate-related shocks.

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Participants stressed the need to strengthen forecasting and early warning systems, expand anticipatory action and increase investment guided by data and risk assessments to protect vulnerable populations before disasters strike.

Moalim emphasized the importance of regional and international partnerships and sustainable financing to support communities affected by climate change.

He called for greater priority to be given to disaster prevention, preparedness and early interventions that can save lives and protect livelihoods.

Somalia is particularly vulnerable to climate-related disasters, including recurring droughts and floods, which have displaced communities, disrupted livelihoods and increased pressure on already vulnerable populations.

The country's participation in the dialogue reflects efforts to strengthen disaster preparedness, reduce climate-related risks and address displacement linked to environmental shocks.