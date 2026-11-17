Water users in the Western Cape will face precautionary water allocation reductions as government moves to safeguard the province's water security amid declining dam levels and forecasts of a strong to extreme El Niño event.

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina announced a 7% reduction in domestic and industrial water allocations and a 15% reduction in irrigation allocations, following the Department of Water and Sanitation's Annual Operating Analysis of the Western Cape Water Supply System (WCWSS) for the 2026/27 water year.

The reductions will save approximately 56.8 million cubic metres of water annually, comprising 27.2 million cubic metres from domestic and industrial allocations and 29.6 million cubic metres from irrigation allocations.

Briefing the media on the status of water security in the Western Cape on Monday, Majodina said the precautionary measures are informed by scientific assessments of water use, future demand, dam storage levels, rainfall patterns, infrastructure constraints, and the long-term reliability of the system.

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"The annual analysis indicates that the system remains operationally stable and capable of supplying current water requirements. However, it also highlights emerging risks that require careful management and require us to act now to protect this precious resource," the Minister said.

The WCWSS, which supplies Cape Town, the West Coast region, several towns and agricultural users, comprises six interconnected dams with a total storage capacity of approximately 898.2 million cubic metres.

As at 2 November 2026, combined storage in the system stood at 72.5%, equivalent to 646.5 million cubic metres, compared with 84.4% or 694 million cubic metres during the same period last year.

The current storage level is below the preferred operational threshold of 80% and approximately 11.9 percentage points below the 10-year average of 84.49%.

Majodina attributed the decline primarily to below-normal rainfall during the 2026 winter rainfall season.

She said rainfall during the 2024/25 and 2025/26 rainfall periods measured 722.7mm and 752.8mm respectively, compared with the long-term average of 964mm.

Although current dam levels remain significantly higher than those recorded during the severe drought of 2016/17, the latest analysis points to growing pressure on the system.

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Climate forecasts indicate a strong to extreme El Niño event, which could bring higher temperatures, increased evaporation and reduced runoff into dams.

Modelling by water resource specialists shows that continuing to use full water allocations without intervention could significantly increase the risk of water shortages and mandatory restrictions from 2027 onwards.

The Minister expressed appreciation to water users for using the resource responsibly and not drawing their full allocations, urging them to maintain current consumption levels.

She said the allocation reductions are intended to protect strategic water reserves, improve resilience against future droughts, and ensure sufficient water for households, economic activities and essential environmental requirements.

Majodina also called on municipalities, businesses, industries, agricultural users and households to intensify water conservation and water demand management measures.

"Water conservation is no longer a temporary response to drought. It must become a permanent feature of how we manage this precious resource," she said.

Residents are urged to observe municipal water-use restrictions and report water wastage and violations of municipal by-laws, while municipalities are called on to enforce their regulations.

The department will continue monitoring dam storage levels, climatic conditions and water demand throughout the year and may introduce further measures should conditions deteriorate.

"Let us act now, not when our dams are empty. By working together, we can secure water for our communities, our economy and future generations," Majodina said.