President Paul Kagame has hinted at what he described as "unprincipled and petty disagreements" within the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF).

He shared the statement via X on Monday, November 16, after the conclusion of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Cambodia, during which Louise Mushikiwabo's mandate as OIF's Secretary-General was extended by 12 months.

The extension came after the organisation postponed the election for the position of Secretary-General, which had been scheduled to take place during the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

In a statement following the summit, Kagame said the extension of Mushikiwabo's mandate for another year will ensure continuity in the organisation's leadership, allow it to refocus on its mission and help bring an end to "unprincipled and petty disagreements."

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The President attended the summit alongside First Lady Jeannette Kagame and other Heads of State and Government. He also participated in a session focused on consolidating peace as a collective endeavour of OIF member countries.

Mushikiwabo, who has led the organisation since 2018, was seeking a third term covering 2027 to 2030. She was first elected in 2018 and re-elected for a second four-year term in 2022.

The leadership contest had attracted candidates including former Mauritanian minister Coumba Bâ, Romanian diplomat Dacian Cioloș, and former Congolese minister Juliana Amato Lumumba.

Before the summit, reports had implied that DR Congo had threatened to withdraw from the OIF if Mushikiwabo won another term. Another questionable incident emerged after DR Congo took a decision to go against the African Union's position by backing a non-African candidate.

The African Union had endorsed all three African candidates for the position. However, DR Congo decided to defy the position by announcing its willingness to withdraw Lumumba's candidacy in favour of a possible consensus around Romania's Cioloș.

Mushikiwabo is the first Rwandan to lead the OIF. The organisation brings together 90 member states and governments, including 53 full members with voting rights, five associate members and 32 observers.