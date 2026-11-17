THE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called on African leaders to end their dependence on external funding and take full responsibility for financing the African Union (AU) and its development priorities.

He said Africa could not achieve genuine political and economic sovereignty while relying on external partners to finance its institutions, programmes as well as peace and security operations.

Addressing an extraordinary ministerial session of the AU Executive Council on Financing the Union in Accra on Friday, Mr Ablakwa said the continent had the resources and institutions to finance its development but lacked the collective political will to mobilise and deploy them effectively.

To this end, he said Ghana was proposing an Accra Declaration on Financing the Union to establish concrete commitments towards strengthening the financial independence and institutional efficiency of the continental body.