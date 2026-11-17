THE Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has uncovered widespread tax violations by businesses at the Achimota Shopping Centre in Accra.

This came to light following an enforcement operation that exposed several shops for flouting Value Added Tax (VAT) regulations.

The violations included the use of unauthorised invoicing systems, failure to issue VAT invoices to customers, charging the abolished flat-rate VAT and operating without the required business certificates.

Among the businesses cited for various infractions were Nairo Outfits, DOH, Spend Street Ghana Limited, Carrefour Ghana Limited, Bijou Ghana Limited, MaxBuy, First Choice Hair and Beauty, Benmorr Ghana Limited, Scentopia, Art Kitchen, M.V. Company Limited and a chop bar.

Nairo Outfits, DOH, Spend Street Ghana Limited and Scentopia were found using computer-generated invoices without authorisation from the GRA, while First Choice Hair and Beauty and M.V. Company Limited failed to issue invoices to customers.

However, Bijou Ghana Limited and Benmorr Ghana Limited were also found charging the abolished flat-rate VAT, with Benmorr Ghana Limited additionally operating without a branch certificate.

Similarly, Carrefour Ghana Limited was cited for discrepancies between its invoicing system and registered business name, while MaxBuy and Art Kitchen were also found using unauthorised invoicing systems. Read More