TWO men have been remanded into prison custody by the Dambai Magistrate Court for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 39-year-old woman, Rejoice Sena Akpaku, in the Oti Region.

The suspects, Isaac Sekyi, 36, and Reindolf Sekeni, alias Okeley, 45, were alleged to have murdered the woman and dumped her body in a bush near Adumadum.

A statement signed by the Oti Regional Public Affairs Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) John Nchor, said the deceased travelled from Somanya in the Eastern Region to Dormabin on October 28, 2026, to retrieve GH¢19,000 owed her by Sekyi but failed to return.

The suspects

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According to the statement, following Sekyi's arrest on November 10, 2026, police investigations traced the deceased's Infinix Smart 8 mobile phone to his girlfriend, Seraphine Aku Koumah.

She reportedly disclosed that Sekyi had given her the phone, which she later handed over to his brother, Frank Sekyi.

The statement said the phone was subsequently retrieved and found to have been flashed, with its SIM card removed, while a mobile phone technician, Mohammed Ali, was also arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the statement, Sekyi confessed to the murder on November 11, 2026, and implicated Sekeni as an accomplice.

It said Sekyi subsequently led the police to the location of the body, which was identified by the deceased's sibling. A stick allegedly used in the attack was also recovered as an exhibit.

The statement said the two suspects were arraigned on November 12, 2026, and remanded to reappear before the court on December 2, 2026.

It added that the other three persons arrested in connection with the case had been granted police enquiry bail to assist with investigations.

The Police Service assured the public that investigations would be conducted professionally and in accordance with due process.

tephanie BIRIKORANG