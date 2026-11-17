THE Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) recorded a positive average share price performance during the trading week of November 9 to 13, 2026, with the market posting a 0.34 per cent gain despite mixed movements in key market indicators.

The positive performance was supported by gains in selected equities, particularly Consumer Products Company (CPC), DIGICUT and DASPHARMA, which emerged among the week's strongest performers.

The market also recorded a 15.37 per cent increase in the total value of shares traded, rising to GH¢80.31 million from GH¢69.61 million in the previous week, although trading volumes declined significantly.

Market capitalisation, however, declined marginally by 0.34 per cent to GH¢262.39 billion, from GH¢263.27 billion recorded in the preceding week.

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Trading volume fell by 59.32 per cent to 7.80 million shares, compared with 19.18 million shares traded in the previous week.

The increase in transaction value, despite the decline in volume, indicates that trading activity was concentrated in relatively higher-value stocks.

On the indices, the GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) declined by 0.29 per cent to close at 13,960.40 points, from 14,000.37 points in the previous week.

Similarly, the GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) shed 1.66 per cent to settle at 7,148.52 points, compared with 7,269.22 points previously.

Despite the weekly declines, the indices maintained positive year-to-date performances, with the market recording gains of 52.52 per cent for the GSE-CI and 59.18 per cent for the GSE-FSI.

CPC emerged as the best-performing stock for the week, gaining 40.82 per cent to close at GH¢0.69 from GH¢0.49. The company's year-to-date share price appreciation stood at an impressive 1,050 per cent.

DIGICUT followed with an 11.43 per cent gain, closing at GH¢0.39 from GH¢0.35, while DASPHARMA advanced by 5.77 per cent to GH¢1.10 from GH¢1.04.

Other gainers included CAL, which appreciated by 1.33 per cent to GH¢0.76, and MTNGH, which gained 0.46 per cent to close at GH¢6.61.

On the losing side, HORDS recorded the biggest decline, shedding 18.67 per cent to close at GH¢0.61 from GH¢0.75. FAB followed with a 9.52 per cent drop to GH¢7.60, while CLYD declined by 6.75 per cent to GH¢3.59.

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SOGEGH, GCB and SIC also recorded losses of 5.38 per cent, 4.88 per cent and 3.23 per cent, respectively.

The finance sector dominated trading activity, accounting for GH¢62.73 million, representing 78.11 per cent of the total value traded. The ICT sector followed with GH¢12.27 million, while food and beverage recorded GH¢3.01 million.

In terms of individual stocks, GCB topped the value-traded category with GH¢60.53 million, followed by MTNGH with GH¢12.18 million. KASA, CAL and TOTAL completed the top five, recording GH¢2.76 million, GH¢1.38 million and GH¢988,865.34, respectively.

CAL led trading by volume with 1.85 million shares, narrowly ahead of MTNGH, which also recorded 1.85 million shares. KASA followed with 1.59 million shares, while GCB and CPC recorded 1.51 million and 225,101 shares, respectively.