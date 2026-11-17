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Two More Arrested in Tembisa Hospital Corruption Scandal

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the R635 million Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal after handing themselves over to police at the Tembisa police station, reports EWN. The suspects are allegedly linked to tender fraud involving the manipulation of the hospital's procurement system. Officials and service providers are accused of splitting transactions to keep them below the R500,000 threshold. A 37-year-old suspect was previously arrested in August as part of the investigation.

Court Hears Arguments Over Detention of Asylum Seekers

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The Johannesburg High Court is set to continue hearing arguments over the detention of undocumented foreign nationals seeking asylum, following a Constitutional Court ruling that declared parts of the Refugee Act unconstitutional, reports SABC News. Lawyers representing the asylum seekers argue that their continued detention is unlawful and that they should be released and have their applications processed within 48 hours. However, the Home Affairs Department has said that this timeframe is impractical due to an overwhelming backlog of applications and has proposed a minimum 14-day period, assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Protest Disrupts Traffic Along Johannesburg's Heidelberg Road

Motorists in Johannesburg have been urged to avoid Heidelberg Road in City Deep following renewed protest action linked to suspected service delivery grievances, reports EWN . Burning tyres and debris have been reported between Impex Avenue and Mpumelelo Road, disrupting traffic. The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department said the demonstrations initially began over power outages. Road users have been advised to use alternative routes until the protest subsides and the road is cleared.

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