Nairobi — Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has returned to X with a fresh warning that media organisations and journalists who criticise or "belittle" his father, President Yoweri Museveni, could face 10 years in prison.

In a series of posts on Tuesday, Muhoozi also threatened to subject foreign media personnel he considers agents of foreign interests to trial by court martial, while announcing plans to introduce a new policy governing foreign media operations in Uganda.

"Any media from wherever insulting or belittling Mzee, Maama, Afande Saleh, or me will be imprisoned for 10 years," he wrote, referring to his father, mother and uncle, Gen Salim Saleh, a former military logistics chief who has repeatedly stepped in to contain diplomatic fallout from Muhoozi's controversial social media remarks and is widely regarded as a moderating influence on his nephew.

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"I shall announce a new policy on the operations of ALL foreign media in Uganda soon. Their days of insulting our country are over," he added.

The posts mark his return to the platform after deactivating his account following a series of threats against Vice President Jessica Alupo over alleged links to what he described as a plot involving his former deputy, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu.

Muhoozi also announced that he had restored Elwelu's rank of Lieutenant General, weeks after publicly declaring that he had demoted the former deputy military chief to private.

"I was very, very angry with Elweru some weeks ago. I demoted him to a private. I was ready to do much worse. I now restore his rank as a Lt. General of our great army. He will face the Court Martial with his restored rank," he wrote.

Elwelu was arrested on November 2 over allegations of involvement in activities aimed at destabilising the country.

Muhoozi had previously accused him of treachery and threatened to take action against Vice President Alupo if she was found to have supported him.

Presidential ambitions

The army chief also used his return to X to restate his intention to succeed his father, declaring that he would contest the presidency after Museveni.

"I am going to stand for the Presidency of this country after Mzee. No one will stop me. I place my hope in Almighty God and my fellow countrymen and countrywomen," he posted.

The declaration comes amid growing uncertainty over the succession question within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), which has been in power since 1986.

An AFP report published on November 11 said the party's leadership had failed to agree on a proposal to designate Muhoozi as Museveni's successor, citing five party sources familiar with deliberations.

The report said a meeting of the NRM executive committee on November 10, convened to consider succession, ended without a decision on Muhoozi's candidacy after several members opposed the proposal.

Four members had reportedly voted in favour of his candidacy and three against before the vote was abandoned, with opposition to the proposal drawing loud cheers from some attendees.

One party source told AFP that Muhoozi's combative conduct on social media had created unease within the party.

Another said NRM Vice-Chairman Calvin Echodu had advised Museveni to retire his son from the army and give him a civilian role to prepare him for leadership.

Echodu reportedly also suggested that Museveni should seek another term in 2031, arguing that Muhoozi was not yet ready to take over.

Muhoozi, 52, currently heads Uganda's military and has increasingly become a central figure in the country's political succession debate as his 82-year-old father approaches four decades in power.

Controversial pronouncements

Muhoozi's latest statements add to a series of provocative social media interventions that have drawn domestic and international criticism.

Before deactivating his account, he threatened Vice President Alupo with arrest and dismissal from government over claims that she supported Elwelu's alleged treachery.

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He also invoked previous confrontations with opposition figures, including Kizza Besigye, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, as evidence that his threats should be taken seriously.

In January 2026, Muhoozi threatened to kill Bobi Wine following Uganda's disputed presidential election, claiming that security forces had killed twenty-two "terrorists" belonging to the opposition National Unity Platform and expressing hope that the opposition leader would be next.

He also threatened to cut military ties with the United States after accusing its ambassador of aiding Kyagulanyi's escape.

The remarks attracted criticism from US Senator Jim Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who rejected an apology subsequently issued by Muhoozi and urged Washington to consider tougher measures against Uganda.

Muhoozi has also previously issued directives touching on government administration, including an order requiring ministers to obtain his permission before travelling abroad.