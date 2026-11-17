A gas explosion at an NNPC filling station around Savannah Bus Stop, Command, Ejigbo, Lagos State, on Monday triggered a fire that spread to an adjoining school, damaging parts of its premises.

The explosion caused panic in the neighbourhood as the fire spread from the filling station to Saint Lawrence Greater Height School.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said its personnel prevented the fire from spreading to other sections of the school.

The agency disclosed this in a statement on Monday by its Controller-General, Margaret Abimbola Adeseye.

It said it received a distress call at 12.50pm and arrived at the scene at 1.13pm.

Firefighters from Ejigbo, Ikeja and Bolade fire stations were deployed to contain the fire and prevent further damage.

The agency confirmed that no casualty was recorded in the incident.

It added that preliminary investigations into the cause of the explosion were ongoing.