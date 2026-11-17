The deadline for proposal submission is Monday, 1 March 2027, noon (12:00) CET.

Unitaid is inviting proposals for new initiatives that demonstrate how integrated, people-centered care can advance health equity and impact for people in high-transmission and vulnerable settings who are routinely missed by health systems. People living in prisons and other closed settings, migrants, refugees and internally displaced people, people who inject drugs, and miners and mining communities who live, work or are detained in crowded settings where infections spread easily face a disproportionate burden of tuberculosis (TB) and hepatitis C.

The work supported through this call will focus on these two diseases as a starting point to explore how care can be better integrated in these settings, helping reduce fragmentation in health services and address the stigma and discrimination that can prevent people from accessing the care they need.

Recent advances in prevention, diagnostics and treatment are making decentralized care increasingly feasible, creating opportunities to design service delivery models that reach underserved communities more effectively. Realizing this potential requires effective delivery models that connect screening, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up, respond to the needs of affected communities and support continuity of care.

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Integration should build on existing services and platforms rather than creating parallel, disease-specific channels. The goal is to generate evidence on practical, affordable and scalable models of care that strengthen national systems and that governments can adopt, finance and sustain.

With a total investment of US$25 million, we are soliciting proposals focused on one or more of the following priority approaches:

Integrating TB and hepatitis C services and improving continuity of care in prisons and other closed settings.

Bringing services closer to people in overcrowded and vulnerable situations through primary health care, community services, harm-reduction programs and other established platforms.

Developing approaches for mining communities, migrants and other settings where disease risk and population mobility can disrupt access to care.

Applicants are not expected to cover all approaches or settings; focused proposals that explore specific contexts in greater depth are preferred. Proposals must address both TB and hepatitis C as the core focus of an integrated model of care. Projects should generate evidence on implementation, cost-effectiveness and budget impact, with a clear pathway for governments to adopt and sustain successful approaches, in response to growing financial pressures in global health..

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We invite proposals led by organizations based in low- and middle-income countries, ideally in the countries where projects will be implemented. We encourage proposals that build on efforts in countries where existing Unitaid investments and partnerships can provide a strong foundation. These include Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India and Brazil, though proposals involving other countries or a regional approach will also be considered.

Affected communities, civil society organizations and people with lived experience should have meaningful, adequately resourced roles in project design, implementation and governance, beyond simple consultation.

This investment builds on Unitaid's extensive work to expand access to effective health tools through innovative delivery approaches for key and vulnerable populations, while strengthening the evidence and policy foundations for more integrated, people-centered TB and hepatitis C care. This call was shaped by consultations with ministries of health, national TB and hepatitis programs, affected communities, WHO and partners.

Key dates:

The closing date for receipt of full proposals is Monday, 1 March 2027, noon (12:00) CET. Applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

Unitaid will host a webinar to present the scope and content of the call for proposals and answer any process-related questions on Wednesday, 9 December 15:00 CET.

Learn more about the call and how to submit a proposal here.