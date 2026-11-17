Investigators have failed to recover the cockpit voice recorder (CVR), commonly known as the black box, from the wreckage of the helicopter crash that killed businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife and three other people.

A preliminary report by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development's Air Accidents and Incidents Investigation Department says the Bell 430 helicopter, registration Z-PED, was fitted with a cockpit voice recorder, but the device was not found among the wreckage and is presumed to have been destroyed.

"The aircraft was fitted with a Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR). However, the CVR was not recovered among the wreckage and is presumed to have been destroyed," the report says.

The CVR records cockpit audio, including conversations between pilots, radio communications, warning sounds and other noises in the flight deck. Investigators use the recordings to reconstruct the final stages of a flight, establish what pilots knew and how they responded to developing emergencies, and identify possible contributing factors to an accident.

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Its absence could therefore limit investigators' ability to establish precisely what was discussed or communicated in the cockpit as the helicopter encountered deteriorating weather before plunging to the ground.

The preliminary report provides significant details about the circumstances surrounding the September 30 crash at Kudenga Farm in Mashonaland East, with initial investigations pointing to poor visibility, low cloud and fog as major features of the flight's final stages.

It also establishes that the accident was unsurvivable, with the helicopter disintegrating on impact and a subsequent fire consuming much of the wreckage.

"The accident was not survivable due to the magnitude of the deceleration forces and the severity of the post-impact fire," the investigators said.

According to the report, all occupants were ejected from the aircraft shortly after the initial impact as the fuselage disintegrated.

The crash occurred after two helicopters, a Bell 407 registered Z-OSM and the Bell 430 carrying Chivayo and the other occupants, departed Gandami Village in Mashonaland East at approximately 2.20pm on a private flight to Marondera.

The report says the aircraft were flying in formation under visual flight rules, with the Bell 407 positioned to the left of the flight path and the Bell 430 to the right.

About 10 minutes into the journey, a low-level cloud layer approached from the east, prompting the Bell 407 to turn west to avoid the cloud.

According to the report, the Bell 430 continued north-east after reporting that its route in that direction was clear.

The Bell 407 proceeded towards the intended destination, but the final radio transmission from the Bell 430 indicated that it had entered another layer of cloud and had not yet emerged.

Witnesses at Kudenga Farm later reported hearing a helicopter overhead at around 2.50pm but could not see it because of drizzle and dense fog, according to the report.

The sound continued for approximately 10 minutes before witnesses at different locations on the farm heard a loud impact, followed by silence.

The report says police were alerted at 3pm and arrived at the scene 15 minutes later, confirming that the helicopter had crashed in a field and that there were no survivors. Parts of the wreckage were still burning.

The preliminary findings describe a devastating impact that scattered debris across an area measuring approximately 170 metres long and 75 metres wide.

According to the report, the aircraft was destroyed by impact forces and a post-impact fire, with the airframe breaking into numerous fragments.

Investigators said the distribution of major components, including parts of all four structural extremities and the powerplant, indicated that the helicopter remained intact until it struck the ground.

"There is no evidence of an in-flight breakup or pre-impact explosion," the report says.

The debris pattern also showed that the wreckage travelled in the direction of flight following the initial ground impact, with the tail boom coming to rest 84.7 metres from the initial impact point, while the main rotor assembly and the remains of the fuselage, together with the two engines, were found approximately 140 and 145 metres away respectively.

The furthest piece of wreckage was located 170 metres from the initial point of impact, according to the report.

The report further establishes that the crash occurred against a backdrop of adverse weather conditions across Zimbabwe.

The Meteorological Services Department had issued a severe weather advisory covering September 29 to October 1, warning of widespread thunderstorms, lightning, strong wind gusts and localised heavy rainfall.

Weather observations around Harare recorded broken to overcast cloud at low ceilings of between 1,500 and 2,000 feet, while conditions at the crash site were described by witnesses as drizzling, with heavy fog and extremely poor visibility.

According to the report, weather conditions at Marondera also deteriorated, with fog and drizzle recorded later in the afternoon.

The report says the pilot had obtained weather information from air traffic control at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport before departure.

The helicopter was equipped with a dual automatic flight system, ground proximity warning system, automatic emergency locator transmitter, flight management system, weather radar and global positioning system.

The crew also had an iPad running SkyDemon, a flight-planning and in-flight navigation application, according to the report.

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Despite the absence of the CVR, investigators have recovered the wreckage and secured it at a facility for further examination.

The report says they have also collected aircraft records, safety oversight documentation and copies of the latest maintenance records from the approved maintenance organisation, with a detailed inspection of the complete maintenance records still pending.

Initial interviews have been conducted with the crew of the accompanying Bell 407, eyewitnesses and first responders.

The preliminary findings further indicate that no evidence has so far emerged that physiological factors or incapacitation affected the flight crew's performance. The report also says no deficiencies or discrepancies have been identified in the organisation's management of the aircraft and its operation.

The investigators cautioned that the preliminary report is an initial factual account and does not constitute a final determination of the accident's cause.

The investigation is being conducted in accordance with international civil aviation standards and Zimbabwe's Civil Aviation Act and related regulations, with the stated objective of preventing similar accidents rather than assigning blame or liability.

A comprehensive final report, incorporating further technical analysis and any safety recommendations, will be issued once investigations are complete.