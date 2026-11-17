Government is accelerating investment in water infrastructure and strengthening water conservation measures to improve the long-term security of the Western Cape's water supply amid growing climate-related risks and pressure on municipal water systems.

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina said infrastructure development, the repair of ageing systems and improved water demand management remain central to ensuring reliable water supplies for households, agriculture, and economic activities.

The Minister was briefing media on the status of water security in the Western Cape on Monday.

The briefing follows the department's Annual Operating Analysis meeting of the Western Cape Water Supply System (WCWSS) for the 2026/27 water year, which took place last week to guide the management and use of available water resources under prevailing and projected conditions.

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Majodina highlighted several projects aimed at increasing water availability, including the raising of the Clanwilliam Dam wall, which remains one of the largest water resource infrastructure projects currently under construction in South Africa, among others.

The project is expected to improve water availability for communities, agricultural activities and economic development in the Cederberg Local Municipality, West Coast District Municipality and Matzikama Local Municipality.

Majodina reported that she visited the construction site on 7 November 2026, where the project has reached 40% completion.

"These projects represent a significant investment in the future of our people and economy. They are essential to ensuring that future generations have a reliable and sustainable water supply," the Minister said.

The department, working with its partners, is also implementing water conservation programmes, repairing ageing infrastructure, reducing water losses, and developing additional water sources where necessary.

The Minister's remarks come as the latest assessment of the WCWSS shows declining water storage levels, with combined dam storage standing at 72.5%, as at 2 November 2026, compared with 84.4% during the corresponding period last year.

While the system remains operationally stable, below-normal rainfall and forecasts of a strong to extreme El Niño event have raised concerns about future water availability.

READ | Western Cape water users face allocation cuts amid El Niño risks

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The Minister said the department is also concerned about high levels of non-revenue water in several Western Cape municipalities, calling for stronger water conservation and water demand management interventions.

The department's assessment identified several municipalities with non-revenue water losses above the 30% threshold used by the International Water Association.

Beaufort West recorded the highest losses at 65.9%, followed by Stellenbosch at 41%, Cederberg at 38.6%, Theewaterskloof at 36.5%, Bitou at 33.8%, Overstrand at 30.7% and Matzikama at 30.6%.

Call to use water responsibly

The figures highlight the need for municipalities to strengthen efforts to address water losses and improve the management of existing infrastructure.

Majodina called on municipalities, businesses, industries, agricultural users, and households to use water efficiently and responsibly.

She urged municipalities to implement water-use restrictions and enforce by-laws, while residents are encouraged to report water wastage and violations for investigation.

The department will continue monitoring water storage levels, climatic conditions, and demand trends to ensure that appropriate interventions are introduced when necessary.

Majodina said safeguarding water security requires cooperation across all sectors, with infrastructure investment complemented by responsible water use and improved management of available resources.

"Water conservation is no longer a temporary response to drought. It must become a permanent feature of how we manage this precious resource," the Minister said.