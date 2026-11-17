Zimbabwe's senior men's national team recorded a convincing 3-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea in an AFCON qualifier played on Monday.

The Warriors needed just four minutes to open the scoring, with Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya capitalising on a defensive back-pass error.

Equatorial Guinea created a few chances that could have seen them draw level, but Zimbabwe's centre-back partnership of Corbin Mthunzi and Kelvin Moyo stood firm to keep the opposition at bay.

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After going into the break with a 1-0 lead, Zimbabwe returned for the second half and extended their advantage in the 71st minute through Tawanda Chirewa, who calmly slotted home a beautiful strike.

Tawanda Maswanhise, who had been introduced from the bench, sealed the victory in the 79th minute.

The National Thunder had an opportunity to pull one back from the penalty spot, but goalkeeper Nelson Chadya was equal to the task, producing a fine save to preserve Zimbabwe's clean sheet.

Speaking after the match, Warriors coach Ramon Catala said the victory had given the fans something to cheer about."It was a good win.

We are happy, and we have given the fans something to cheer about."The team played well, and scoring three goals, we couldn't ask for more," he said.

Zimbabwe are now second in Group E with seven points, two behind leaders DRC, who have nine points.

A victory in either of their remaining two matches could see the Warriors qualify for AFCON 2027, provided Equatorial Guinea do not win both of their remaining fixtures.