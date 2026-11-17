The Uganda Cancer Institute, in partnership with Cure Children's Hospital of Uganda, has organised a workshop aimed at strengthening the diagnosis, treatment and management of children living with brain tumours in Uganda.

Dr Rachael Angoro, a specialist in treating children with brain and spinal tumours, said the workshop seeks to bring together various stakeholders involved in the management of childhood brain tumours to discuss existing challenges and agree on priorities for improving patient care.

"We have organised this workshop to bring together the different players involved in treating and managing children with brain tumours so that we can agree on priorities that will help us manage these children better," Dr Angoro said.

She noted that brain tumours remain a major health concern among children and indicated that more than 3,000 children are affected in Uganda.

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Dr Angoro also highlighted some of the warning signs parents and caregivers should look out for, including persistent headaches, changes in eyesight, back pain and other unusual symptoms.

"Some of the major signs of brain tumours in children include headaches, changes in eyesight and back pain. Parents and caregivers should be alert to these symptoms and seek medical attention when they notice them," she explained.

She further emphasised that although there is currently no established method of preventing childhood brain tumours, early detection and timely treatment are essential in improving outcomes for affected children.

"We may not have a specific way of preventing brain tumours in children, but early detection, recognising the signs and seeking treatment in time are very important. Treatment is available, including surgery and radiotherapy, and we have specialists who can perform these operations," Dr Angoro said.

Meanwhile, Brenda Nassasira, a parent whose child survived a brain tumour, encouraged other parents and caregivers to remain committed and supportive throughout their children's treatment journey.

"Parents need to remain committed to their children's treatment, follow the advice given by medical professionals and never lose hope. Supporting these children throughout the treatment journey is very important," Brenda said.

The workshop is expected to strengthen collaboration among healthcare professionals and other stakeholders, while identifying practical ways to improve access to timely diagnosis, appropriate treatment and quality care for children diagnosed with brain tumours in Uganda.

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Through this initiative, the Uganda Cancer Institute and Cure Children's Hospital of Uganda aim to advance efforts towards better outcomes and improved support for children and families affected by childhood brain tumours.