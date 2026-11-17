President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on Monday officially launched the national deployment of 285 pieces of heavy earthmoving and support equipment, known as the "Yellow Machines." He cautioned that the true measure of the investment will be the state of the country's roads five years from now, not the launch ceremony.

The equipment will operate through 19 hubs serving all 15 counties. It will be used to rehabilitate, improve and maintain feeder roads and farm-to-market roads, among others. The President declared the SPPCC Yellow Machines Project launched simultaneously across the country.

"The true measure of success will not be today's ceremony," the President said. "It will be the condition of our roads five years from now." He said that if the machines are still working, roads remain accessible and communities' benefit, "then we will know this investment has delivered lasting value."

President Boakai urged the Ministry of Public Works, the Yellow Machines Board of Authority (YMBOA), the Special Presidential Project Coordinating Committee (SPPCC) and all responsible institutions to maintain high standards of accountability, efficiency and operational discipline. "We must plan carefully, monitor performance, and continuously improve our systems," he said.

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He told the SPPCC and relevant government institutions to establish professional operating procedures, maintenance schedules, technical support systems and performance monitoring. He also said counties with good maintenance records could be rewarded in future.

The President said the project's goal goes beyond road construction. "Roads that become impassable within a year are not sustainable," he said. The initiative, he added, will build long-term national capacity to operate and maintain Liberia's own equipment and keep it ready, which requires a robust, regular maintenance program.

He described acquiring the equipment as only the first step. "Heavy equipment is expensive. It is technically demanding, and it requires professional management," he said. "Without proper maintenance, even the best machines will eventually break down."

He said the SPPCC was given a "maintenance-first" mandate from the outset, with preventive maintenance part of daily operations so technical problems are addressed before they become major failures.

The President said poor roads, or no roads, remain among the greatest obstacles to development in rural communities. Farmers who produce food and other agricultural goods struggle to reach markets, he said. In the rainy season, roads become difficult or impossible to travel, isolating communities, raising transport costs and food prices, and causing produce losses. Access to schools, hospitals and essential services also suffers.

"Every improved feeder road can help a farmer earn more. Every reliable farm-to-market road can help strengthen food security," he said.

President Boakai thanked Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, the late Minister of State Sylvester Grigsby, Minister of State without Portfolio Mamaka Bility, the Ministry of Public Works, the Armed Forces of Liberia, the General Services Agency and the SPPCC team. "Your responsibility, however, does not end today," he said.

He told operators, mechanics, managers and technical personnel that the machines are "now entrusted to your care," and urged them to operate and maintain them responsibly and professionally. To the public, he said the machines "belong to Liberia, and their purpose is to serve you."

Hon. Brownie J. Samukai, Chairperson of the Yellow Machines committee, at the project's official launch, emphasized the need for scheduled and routine servicing to prevent breakdowns and sustain the machines' effectiveness across the counties.

He expressed confidence in the 19 county coordinators, urging them to remain committed to the mission assigned by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

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Samukai also called on Liberians to support the initiative, stressing that the machines are public assets belonging to the people and must be managed responsibly for the benefit of every county.

At the commissioning of these equipment,

Deputy Public Works Minister, Prince D. Tambah, lauded the President for what he described as his steadfast leadership and the vision to ensure that the machines are brought to strengthen the Ministry's efforts in road rehabilitation.

Deputy Minister Tambah stressed that the machines will play a pivotal role in helping the Ministry to decentralize works, particularly affecting secondary and feeder roads which account for sixty (60) percent of Liberia's road network. "We are optimistic that the SPPCC will cooperate with MPW to decentralize its road rehabilitation efforts.

Closing the ceremony, the President called out each of the 15 counties, from Grand Kru to Lofa, asking whether they were ready, before declaring the project officially launched.