A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Princewill Dike, has dismissed former Minister of Transportation and African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate Chibuike Amaechi's criticism of President Bola Tinubu's leadership style, describing delegation of responsibilities as a hallmark of effective leadership.

Dike, a member of the Presidential/Rivers Rainbow Coalition Campaign Council, was reacting to Amaechi's account of working with Tinubu during the 2015 presidential campaign, in which the former minister reportedly questioned the president's approach to assigning responsibilities.

Dike, in a statement issued yesterday, said interpreting delegation as a sign of incapacity was a "fundamental misunderstanding" of leadership.

"To interpret the delegation of responsibilities as a sign of ineptitude shows a misunderstanding of the principles of leadership," he said.

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According to him, effective leaders are distinguished by their ability to identify competent people, assign responsibilities, and harness their expertise to achieve results.

"No successful leader can personally undertake every responsibility," Dike said.

He cited biblical examples, including Moses' delegation of administrative responsibilities following Jethro's counsel in Exodus 18, as evidence that shared responsibility was a long-established leadership principle.

"Moses accepted the advice and appointed leaders over thousands, hundreds, fifties and tens, thereby establishing a system of shared responsibility that made administration more effective and reduced his burden.

"Delegation of duties is key in governance," he said.

Turning to the 2027 elections, Dike urged opposition politicians to focus on presenting credible economic and development policies rather than personal attacks on Tinubu.

He said those seeking to govern Nigeria should demonstrate preparedness by offering Nigerians "concrete policy proposals" capable of addressing the country's challenges.

Dike also expressed confidence in Tinubu's political prospects, while describing the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as an important factor in the political calculations ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

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Alt Bank Deepens Financial Inclusion with Six New Alt Boxes

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Alt Bank has launched six AltBoxes across Agege Local Government Area(LGA) of Lagos State, in partnership with the local government, marking a major step towards establishing a presence in each of the LGA's seven wards.

With AltBoxes already established in communities across the country, Alt Bank is extending its reach to where people live and do business, making access to financial services more convenient, supporting local economic activity and creating employment opportunities.

Delivering the address on behalf of the bank, Group Head, Institutional Banking Core North, Abimbola Ojo, emphasised the collaborative vision behind the initiative and its lasting value for local residents at an event attended by representatives of the bank and Agege Local Government, community stakeholders and residents

The six AltBoxes in Agege form part of a wider plan to place an AltBox in each of the LGA's seven wards, extending the bank's community-based presence across Agege and bringing banking within closer reach of more residents and businesses.

Speaking at the event, Ojo explained the thinking behind the initiative. "At Alt Bank, we see banking as more than the provision of financial services. It is about enabling people and businesses to realise their potential, participate more fully in the economy and build lasting prosperity.

This requires us to develop solutions that are built around how people live, work and do business. Our approach is anchored in a simple belief: wealth creation should be ethical, meaningful, inclusive and within reach of more people," she said.

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The partnership with Agege Local Government reflects the role of collaboration in expanding access to financial services and supporting local economic participation. For alt bank, it forms part of a wider approach to financial inclusion built on practical, community-based solutions that connect individuals and businesses to the formal financial system.

As the AltBox network grows, alt bank will continue to pursue initiatives that bring more individuals, businesses and communities into the formal financial system, and welcomes conversations with other local and state governments that share that goal. It is an approach rooted in the bank's purpose of creating wealth.

The AltBox initiative is designed to bring banking services closer to residents, traders, individuals and small business owners through dedicated community-based locations.