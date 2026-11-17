Thirteen Namibian Police officers have been arrested over alleged drug-related offences between January 2021 and 2026, while seven others have been suspended, Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security Minister Lucia Iipumbu has revealed.

Responding to questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, Iipumbu said 24 cases involving police officers implicated in drug-related activities had been registered during the period.

Of the 24 cases, 13 officers were arrested, seven suspended, while four cases were dismissed after failing to meet the requirements for prosecution and one officer was found guilty and sentenced to a fine of N$2 000, which was paid.

She added that the Board of Fitness subsequently discharged the officer from the police force on the recommendation, in terms of Section 8 of the Police Act of 1990.

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Iipumbu emphasised that police officers implicated in criminal activities are not exempted from the law and are dealt with in the same manner as other citizens.

"Any member of the Namibian Police, just like any other citizen who gets implicated or who finds themselves on the other side of the law, they are dealt with just like any other member," she said.

On measures to address police involvement in drug abuse and trafficking, Iipumbu said the Crime Intelligence Directorate conducts vetting, with information gathered used to assist investigations and shared with relevant partners where necessary.

She said the Namibian Police also works closely with customs, immigration and other law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies to investigate and disrupt suspected drug trafficking networks, adding that the police regularly conduct awareness campaigns targeting both officers and members of the public to educate them about the dangers and consequences of drug-related activities.

Iipumbu said police commanders are expected to take appropriate action against officers suspected of involvement in drug-related activities.

This includes referring cases for criminal investigation and possible prosecution, while officers may also be referred for rehabilitation where necessary.

In a separate response, Iipumbu revealed that police officers are implicated in 29 domestic violence-related cases involving firearms during the period under review.

These included seven murder cases, 17 attempted murder cases and five cases involving the pointing of firearms.

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She said the firearms involved were not exclusively police-issued weapons, as some officers allegedly used privately owned firearms.

On firearm control, she explained that police officers may only carry service firearms after receiving the necessary training and certification.

She said firearms are normally booked out when officers report for duty and returned when they go off duty. However, officers may be authorised to retain firearms for specific periods and purposes adding that authorisation can be withdrawn if concerns arise or a firearm is abused or misused.

Iipumbu said officers who wish to keep police-owned firearms at home must apply in writing, after which their commanding officers assess the necessity based on their duties, security arrangements, training and whether they have an approved safe noting that police-owned firearms are withheld from officers whenever a domestic violence incident involving them is reported.

"What we can say is that where a domestic violence incident involving a police officer is reported, the relevant police firearm is not issued to the officer concerned, where the officer already has authority to possess or retain a firearm, that authority is then withdrawn immediately following the report, where applicable," she said.

She further said firearms used in the commission of criminal offences are immediately seized and booked as exhibits, while officers found to have acted recklessly or negligently may face disciplinary action under the Police Act.

Iipumbu said the measures are intended to strengthen accountability and reduce the risk of firearms being misused in domestic violence and other criminal incidents.