opinion

Despite scepticism and resistance from some, President Paul Kagame's steadfast leadership has ultimately succeeded. Today, against significant odds, Rwanda stands as a unified nation because of his resolve.

Following a victorious liberation struggle, many anticipated that he would call for retaliation. Instead, he took a resolute stand against vengeance, choosing to champion unity, social cohesion and reconciliation. That pivotal decision laid the groundwork for the remarkable transformation Rwandans experience today.

I need not recount President Kagame's entire life story here, as other authors have already done so. Stephen Kinzer's A Thousand Hills chronicles his life, while Patricia Crisafulli and Andrea Redmond's Rwanda Inc. highlights his economic leadership. This article focuses on a pivotal period when his selfless decisions helped move the nation forward--a time when he chose forgiveness over revenge and unity over division.

This period in his political career, and in post-genocide Rwanda's history, was defined by his commitment to forgiveness over retribution. By prioritising national unity, he encouraged citizens to transcend ethnic labels and embrace a shared Rwandan identity, expressed through Ndi Umunyarwanda, while ensuring everyone's safety. This choice made him enemies among those who believed that people labelled Hutu and Tutsi could never coexist peacefully.

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It is striking to think that, in 2026, more than 30 years after the genocide against the Tutsi, parts of the Rwandan diaspora in Europe still live as though they were in pre-liberation Rwanda. In Tromsø, Norway, divisions and hatred between those labelled Hutu and Tutsi within the Rwandan diaspora persist. Meanwhile, in Brussels' Matonge neighbourhood, there are still separate bars exclusively for those labelled Hutu and others only for those labelled Tutsi.

On 19 July 1994, Pasteur Bizimungu was sworn in as President of Rwanda at Kigali Pelé Stadium, then known as Nyamirambo Regional Stadium. Having just led the Rwandan Patriotic Army (RPA) to victory in the liberation struggle, Paul Kagame was widely expected to assume the post-genocide presidency. He unexpectedly altered Rwanda's political trajectory by yielding the presidency to Bizimungu.

It was a critical period for Kagame's leadership, as he stood against both his own superior--the President of the Republic--and fellow ministers who did not believe in a united Rwanda. Though he had never aspired to the presidency, he reluctantly took on the role to change the nation's post-genocide course, guided by a single mission: to unite the people of Rwanda.

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Following a decade-long conflict led by Kagame, then Vice-President and Minister of Defence, Bizimungu stepped down from government. With the country's future at stake, Kagame focused on reining in elements within the military who sought retribution. He pushed for forgiveness instead of retaliation, a bitter pill that some troops intent on revenge were unwilling to swallow.

Rwanda's post-liberation challenges, especially resistance from those who refused to entertain the idea of unity, tested Kagame's leadership to its limits. Critics warned that Rwanda was a small, landlocked nation with no mineral wealth, destined for failure. Yet, with the fearless resolve of a lion, he proved that a small country could be home to a great and resilient people.

While critics insisted that Hutu and Tutsi could never coexist peacefully, Kagame demonstrated that Rwandans could move beyond those divisions and choose unity.

In Rwanda's darkest hours, when grief weighed heavily on a fractured nation and calls for revenge tempted wounded spirits, Kagame chose reconciliation over retaliation to lead the country forward.

The Rwandan people deeply value this hard-won unity and remain grateful for President Kagame's courage in overcoming immense challenges, fostering reconciliation and securing lasting peace for future generations.

Now, neighbours live side by side as family and friends. Out of the ruins of division, the spirit of Ndi Umunyarwanda was born. Our country found the resilience to heal, and we enjoy peace today thanks to his steadfast dedication.

The writer is a media specialist, historian and playwright.