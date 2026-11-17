Maputo — Almost 40,000 cyber incidents have been reported in 2025, mainly involving computer fraud and electronic payment scams, according to Mozambique's National Institute of Information and Communication Technologies (INTIC).

According Lourino Chemane, INTIC chairperson - speaking at the opening of the second edition of the International Cybersecurity Week, which runs in Maputo from 16 to 20 November, bringing together around 250 participants - the country must shift from a reactive to a preventive approach to Cybersecurity, based on continuous monitoring, early threat detection and coordinated responses, in order to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure, government systems and citizens' data.

He also highlighted the country's progress in the International Telecommunication Union's Global Cybersecurity Index, in which it moved from level five to level three.

Speaking at the same event, Communications and Digital Transformation Minister, Américo Muchanga, described Cybersecurity as a matter of national sovereignty, state security and the protection of collective interests.

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He explained that the country's score in the Global Cybersecurity Index had risen from 24.8 points in 2020 to 66.1 points in 2024, but warned against complacency in the face of growing threats in cyberspace.

He also highlighted the entry into force of Law 13/2026 on Cybersecurity and Law 14/2026 on Cybercrime, both approved on 1 July, which establish the legal framework for protecting the State in the digital environment and holding those responsible for cybercrime accountable.

The government is also working on updating the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy for 2026-2030, focusing on identifying and protecting critical infrastructure, strengthening incident response teams and establishing security operations centres.

Muchanga further stressed the importance of training Cybersecurity specialists, upgrading the skills of information and communication technology professionals and raising public awareness to reduce exposure to digital threats.

The International Cybersecurity Week aims to strengthen cooperation between public and private institutions and formulate practical recommendations to improve the prevention, detection and response to cyber incidents.