The four labour court divisions account for more than 40% of the country's late judgments

South Africa's courts have 443 judgments outstanding for more than six months and a total of 2,124 reserved judgments nationally.

The four labour courts account for 184 or 42% of those late judgments.

Acting judges accounted for 93% of late labour court judgments. The court has only 13 permanent judges, a number that has not increased in 15 years.

Judges Matter says more permanent judges are needed to address the backlog.

Judgment has been reserved in 2,124 matters across South Africa's courts, of which 443 have been outstanding for more than six months, according to the latest Reserved Judgments Report from the Office of the Chief Justice.

The report reflects the position at the start of the third court term: 20 July for the High Court, Labour Court and Land Court, and 15 August for the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court of Appeal and Labour Appeal Court.

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The Judicial Norms and Standards require that every effort be made to deliver judgments within three months. GroundUp and the Office of the Chief Justice use a more lenient six-month benchmark.

The four labour court divisions in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Gqeberha accounted for 184 of the country's 443 late judgments, or 42%.

The number of late judgments in the labour courts has risen steeply over the years. In Johannesburg, the highest number recorded in 2019 was 37. It has since climbed to 113. In Cape Town, the 2019 peak was six, compared with 37 now. In Durban, it was four, compared with 32.

Gqeberha is the exception. Late judgments in that court peaked at 18 in 2023 and have since fallen to two.

The increase has also accelerated in the past year. Across the four divisions, there were 85 late judgments in October 2025. This rose to 129 in January 2026, 163 in April and 184 in July.

The national picture

The 443 late judgments recorded nationally are two fewer than the 445 in the previous term. However, the Labour Court backlog increased from 163 to 184 over the same period.

The Gauteng division of the High Court in Pretoria had the second-highest number of late judgments nationally, with 60, followed by the Labour Court in Cape Town.

The Labour Appeal Court, Electoral Court and Competition Appeal Court had no late judgments.

Shortage of judges

Mbekezeli Benjamin of Judges Matter said the increase is largely the result of a shortage of permanent judges and a growing workload.

"There are only 13 judges' posts in the Labour Court, which ... serves the entire country. This number has not increased in 15 years," he said.

Benjamin said case volumes had risen partly because of the weak economy, frequent retrenchments and dismissals. He said the growth in employment through short term contracts had also meant more disputes went directly to the labour courts instead of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Acting judges account for more than half of the country's late judgments. Of the 443 outstanding for more than six months, 276 (62%) were reserved by acting judges.

The proportion is even higher in the labour courts, where acting judges were responsible for 93% (172 of the 184) of late judgments.

In Johannesburg, 108 of the 113 late judgments were by acting judges. In Durban, all 32 late judgments were by acting judges. In Cape Town, acting judges accounted for 31 of 37, and in Gqeberha, one of the two.

Acting judges

Benjamin said the labour courts relied heavily on acting judges because of permanent judges taking long leave and posts standing vacant.

Since 2022, seven of the court's most senior judges have retired, been promoted or transferred to other courts. Only five of those vacancies had been filled, Benjamin said.

He said the Judicial Service Commission has had to re-advertise labour court vacancies at least three times since 2021, because too few suitable candidates applied. Three posts were advertised in April and October 2025, but only one appointment was made in each round, he said.

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Although acting judges increase the court's capacity, Benjamin said they were not always as efficient at finalising matters as permanent judges. Their appointments could last as little as a week, and they often struggled to finish judgments after returning to legal practice.

Benjamin said the "most significant structural change" would be to increase the number of permanent labour court judges.

"A mere 13 is too few for the size and complexity of South Africa's labour market, and the vastness of our territory," he said.

He also called for changes to the labour dispute resolution system. Employers and trade unions increasingly take CCMA rulings on review in the labour courts, he said, often not because of an arguable point of law or an irregularity, but to pressure the other side into settling.

This partly explains the backlog, he said, as some reviews are filed but never pursued.