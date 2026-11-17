Political commentator Idriss Ali Nassir has launched a blistering attack on government spokesperson Shadrick Namalomba after the latter warned Malawians to brace for continued economic hardship and urged them to change their spending habits.

Speaking on the Lab Podcast, Namalomba acknowledged that the country faces serious challenges, including fuel shortages, forex sc

arcity and other economic pressures.

He also urged Malawians to embrace local products as part of the solution.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Malawians should change their lifestyle. If they were buying suits or shoes from abroad, they need to use local tailors at Kamba," Namalomba said, while discussing the country's foreign exchange constraints and the need to support local industry.

The remarks drew a fierce response from Nassir, who accused the government of effectively admitting it has no answers to Malawi's economic crisis.

In a strongly worded social media post, Nassir mocked what he described as the comforts enjoyed by those in power before claiming Namalomba had told Malawians to expect at least two more years of fuel shortages, blackouts, poor roads and forex shortages.

He argued that hopes of an economic turnaround had faded and went as far as advising young professionals with opportunities abroad to consider leaving the country.

"If you are a young professional and can get a passport, take it and head for the exit door," Nassir wrote.

His comments are likely to intensify debate over the government's economic strategy as Malawians continue to grapple with rising living costs, shortages and persistent hardship.