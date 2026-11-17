While the Super Eagles seek to strengthen their position in the 2027 AFCON qualifying race in Zanzibar, the Olympic Eagles must overturn a two-goal deficit against DR Congo to keep their U-23 AFCON and Los Angeles 2028 Olympic ambitions alive.

Nigeria's two men's national teams face important tests on Tuesday, with the Super Eagles seeking to strengthen their position in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying race against Tanzania, while the Olympic Eagles must overturn a two-goal deficit against the Democratic Republic of Congo to remain in contention for the U-23 AFCON and a possible return to the Olympic Games.

The Super Eagles travel to Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar for their Group L return fixture against Tanzania, while the Olympic Eagles host DR Congo at Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo for the second leg of their 2027 U-23 AFCON qualifying tie.

Both matches are scheduled for Tuesday, 17 November, with the senior team kicking off at 2 p.m. Nigerian time and the U-23 side at 4 p.m.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Super Eagles seek vital points in Zanzibar

The Super Eagles head into the encounter with renewed confidence after beating Tanzania 3-1 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday.

Alhassan Yusuf gave Nigeria an early lead in the second minute, finishing off an assist from Ademola Lookman. Tanzania equalised through Alphonce Msanga in the 32nd minute, but substitute Tolu Arokodare scored twice in the second half to secure the victory.

The result moved Nigeria to six points from three matches, one behind Group L leaders Guinea-Bissau, who have seven points. Madagascar have two points, while Tanzania have one.

Nigeria, however, cannot afford another setback in a group where only one qualification place is available to teams other than Tanzania, who have already secured a place at the finals as co-hosts.

The 2027 AFCON will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from 19 June to 17 July. Under the qualification format, the highest-placed team among Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar will join Tanzania from Group L.

That makes Tuesday's fixture particularly important for the three-time African champions, who must keep pace with Guinea-Bissau and avoid allowing their rivals to open a wider gap.

Tanzania, despite having qualified automatically, will be keen to respond in front of their supporters. The Taifa Stars, coached by Miguel Ángel Gamondi, will also want to demonstrate their competitiveness against one of Africa's established football nations.

Nigeria will be hoping to build on their improved performance in Uyo, although they must remain defensively organised and make better use of their attacking opportunities.

Olympic Eagles face uphill battle in Ikenne

For the Olympic Eagles, the challenge is more immediate. Nigeria must overturn a 2-0 first-leg defeat against DR Congo to advance to the final qualifying round of the 2027 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Congolese secured the advantage in Lubumbashi last Friday through two first-half goals, including a controversial own goal involving Nigerian goalkeeper Samuel James and a strike by Filozofe Mabete.

The result left Nigeria with a difficult task ahead of Tuesday's return fixture at the Remo Stars Stadium.

The Olympic Eagles must win by at least three goals to progress without a penalty shootout. A two-goal victory would level the aggregate score at 2-2 and send the tie to penalties, while DR Congo need only avoid defeat to advance.

Nigeria will be counting on home support and a more effective attacking display after failing to convert their opportunities in the first leg.

The team also faces selection challenges after injuries to winger Zadok Yohanna and the departure of midfielder Daniel Daga, as his Norwegian club, Molde, requested his return.

The winner of the tie will advance to the third and final qualifying round, where they will face either Burkina Faso or Zambia in March 2027.

Olympic return at stake

The U-23 AFCON in Egypt will be more than a continental competition. It will also serve as Africa's qualifying tournament for the men's football event at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Olympics Nigeria Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nigeria have a proud record in Olympic football, winning gold at Atlanta 1996, silver at Beijing 2008 and bronze at Rio 2016.

However, the country missed the last two editions, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, making the current qualifying campaign an important opportunity to return to the global stage.

The 2027 tournament in Egypt will feature eight teams, with hosts Egypt automatically qualified and seven others to emerge from the qualifying rounds. Only the two finalists will secure Africa's places at the Los Angeles Olympics following the reduction in the continent's allocation.

For the Olympic Eagles, Tuesday's encounter is therefore an important first step towards ending Nigeria's Olympic absence.

While the Super Eagles seek to protect their AFCON qualification hopes in Zanzibar, the U-23 team must produce a significant turnaround in Ikenne. Both sides have little room for error as they pursue different but equally important targets for Nigerian football.