Governor Abba Yusuf has confirmed the dissolution of his marriage to Zainab Kwankwaso, a niece of his former political mentor and former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has confirmed the dissolution of his marriage to Zainab Kwankwaso, a niece of his former political mentor and former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The governor disclosed this on Monday while addressing pensioners at an event held at the Government House in Kano.

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Governor Yusuf likened the development to a demotion in marital rank, noting that having only one wife at the moment had reduced his status from a "corporal" to a "constable."

"Some days ago, I was being forced to become a constable. I want to thank the good people of Kano who advised me to keep two wives, but for now I have accepted one," he said.

Governor Yusuf, however, hinted at plans to remarry in the future.

"But mark you, I will still add another wife. Some of you may not understand what the governor means here," he remarked.

Confirming that the divorce had been finalised, the governor revealed that the official dissolution notice had already been issued.

"The governor has agreed to divorce her. The paper for the dissolution has been issued," he stated.

"Pray for the governor to be blessed with a good wife with proper upbringing among the applicants so that he can continue with polygamy," he added.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Zainab approached an Abuja court seeking a divorce from Governor Yusuf.

She married Governor Yusuf in July, 2006, while he was a personal aide to her uncle, Mr Kwankwaso. The union lasted for 20 years and produced six children.

Ms Zainab is the daughter of Mr Kwankwaso's late elder brother, Dahiru Kwankwaso, who died in an accident in 1985 on the Kano-Kaduna expressway.