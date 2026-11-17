Addis Abeba — The United States has reversed its earlier position and agreed to support a one-year renewal of the mandates of the UN Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) and the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), offering a reprieve to the AU-led force battling al-Shabaab.

A US State Department spokesperson told AFP that Washington would "support a one-year renewal of the mandates" following a review of the security implications of withdrawing support. The spokesperson said the decision was intended to help contain threats emanating from Somalia and "prevent the emergence of broader security crisis in the region that would undermine US interests."

The move did not represent an indefinite US commitment, the US said, urging Somalia and the African Union to accelerate preparations for a transition towards more sustainable regional security arrangements.

The decision marks a shift from Washington's position in July 2026, when it informed partners that it would no longer support UNSOS beyond the current AUSSOM authorization, which expires on 31 December 2026. The US had expressed frustration over limited progress against al-Shabaab, delays in Somalia assuming greater responsibility for its security, and insufficient reforms.

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In September, Washington softened its position, allowing for a proposed 12-month drawdown of UNSOS beginning in January 2027, followed by the liquidation of the mission.

UNSOS provides essential logistical support to AUSSOM, including fuel, food rations, medical services and transportation. The support is considered critical to sustaining the approximately 12,000-strong AU force conducting operations against al-Shabaab.

The mission's 2026/27 budget stands at approximately $481 million.

The US has contributed nearly $2 billion in assessed contributions to UNSOS and its predecessors since 2007, in addition to more than $1.6 billion in bilateral assistance supporting African troop-contributing countries.

Somalia's Ministry of Defence welcomed Washington's latest decision in a statement issued on 16 November, describing the US as the country's "largest and most steadfast partner in countering Al-Shabaab" and saying the move reaffirmed an "enduring partnership."

The ministry said US assistance had helped strengthen Somali security institutions, sustain international operations and protect gains made against al-Shabaab. It added that the renewal would "preserve operational continuity, protect recent gains, and enable Somali forces to expand security across liberated areas."

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The ministry also said Somali forces had taken over more than 20 forward operating bases previously held by AU troops in recent years, as the African mission's deployment has been reduced from approximately 21,000 personnel. It reiterated the government's intention to assume primary responsibility for national security "in the near future" and called on international partners to "share the burden and sustain support for Somalia's security transition."

Somalia continues to face significant security and political challenges as Al-Shabaab retains control over substantial areas and continues to pose a major threat. Somalia's Internal political tensions are also complicating the country's security transition.

Furthermore, Uganda, AUSSOM's largest troop-contributing country, has indicated plans to withdraw its forces fully by the end of 2027.

Observers says the proposed one-year renewal would provide short-term relief for the AU mission's logistical operations, but questions over long-term financing, troop contributions and Somalia's capacity to assume security responsibilities remain unresolved.

The UN Security Council is expected to consider the mandate renewals before the current authorizations expire on 31 December 2026.