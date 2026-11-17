Addis Abeba — The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) has disputed the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission's (EHRC) findings on deadly October attacks in Arsi woreda of southeast Oromia

Zone, accusing the commission of being structurally compromised and questioning its decision to investigate the area while other civilian attacks across the country remain unaddressed.

In a statement issued on November 16, the OLA High Command said its investigation into the violence in Shirka District found that "multiple armed actors", including Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) personnel, counter-insurgency forces, state militia and armed Amhara civilians, were operating in the area.

The group alleged that on October 18, an Oromo woman returning from a marketplace was shot dead by an armed civilian. OLA fighters subsequently attacked what it described as an encampment of these armed individuals in Birboof Collee, Shirkaa District.

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The group acknowledged that the ensuing confrontation "regrettably led to civilian deaths," but disputed the characterization of those killed as ordinary civilians, claiming they were "part-time combatants" mobilized by government forces.

The OLA's response follows the EHRC's November 3 report on the violence in Shirka, as well as a series of deadly attacks in the wider Arsi area that have raised concerns over civilian protection and the proliferation of armed groups.

Addis Standard reported that on October 24 and 25, armed attackers killed at least 48 civilians and severely injured more than 31 others in attacks on Chole and Birbo kebeles of Shirka Woreda.

Witnesses described attackers moving door-to-door, shooting and stabbing residents, looting property and using heavy weapons during an assault lasting nearly six hours. The victims included women, elderly people and at least six children.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church's Holy Synod separately reported that 46 Orthodox faithful were killed across Tereta, Chole and Birbo kebeles on October 24, in addition to 14 people killed in nearby Merti Woreda on October 20.

The violence was followed by mass arrests. On October 28, Addis Standard reported that residents had raised concerns over the detention of more than 50 people, allegedly for participating in mass burials, attending funerals or helping transport and treat wounded victims.

On November 2, the Oromia regional government announced that 73 individuals had been taken into custody in connection with the killings, describing the arrests as part of "security operations targeting OLF-Shane" and other groups it says are considered to be security threats. Authorities claimed stability had been restored in six kebeles.

The OLA's November 16 statement challenged the credibility and impartiality of the EHRC's investigation, questioning why the commission had singled out Arsi while other areas experiencing civilian attacks had received less attention.

"In a country experiencing daily attacks on civilians across multiple fronts of a protracted civil war, why single out Arsi for investigation?" the group asked, adding, "Why have ongoing attacks, such as the one in Moyale, attracted zero attention from the Commission?"

It also questioned the commission's reliance on information from government institutions without adequately acknowledging what it described as their inherent conflict of interest.

"The EHRC is an extension of the regime and operates within a political order whose security forces stand accused of perpetrating the very abuses it is supposed to investigate," the statement said.

The group further questioned whether the commission could meaningfully hold authorities accountable while operating within the same political and institutional structures it is mandated to scrutinize.

The group further questioned whether the commission could meaningfully hold authorities accountable while operating within the same political and institutional structures it is mandated to scrutinize.

Beyond the immediate violence, the OLA framed the Arsi attacks as part of what it described as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's deliberate strategy of exploiting ethnic and religious divisions to prevent opposition groups and communities from forming a common front against his government.

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It identified three elements of this alleged strategy: suppressing economic activity while directing resources towards the war effort; silencing independent media and opposition voices; and inflaming intercommunal and interreligious tensions to undermine potential political alliances.

The group warned that the approach was pushing Ethiopia towards a breaking point, with consequences extending beyond its borders and potentially worsening instability across the Horn of Africa.

"The danger, therefore, is not merely another episode of violence in Arsi, nor another compromised report from the EHRC that obscures more than it reveals," the statement concluded. "It is a governing strategy that turns communities against one another, institutions into instruments of political convenience, and national crisis into a source of regional insecurity." AS