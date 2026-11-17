Government Chief Secretary Dr Justin Saidi, who is increasingly taking charge of key state appointments in the absence of President Peter Mutharika, has reportedly earmarked Acting Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Gabriel Chembezi for a senior director-level position at the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA).

Sources say the decision is expected to be formally communicated to the MACRA Board of Directors on Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

The move comes after Chembezi reportedly chose not to apply for the substantive position of ACB Director General, raising speculation about his next career move within government.

His anticipated appointment to the communications regulator is likely to attract attention given his high-profile role at the country's anti-graft body and the strategic importance of MACRA in regulating Malawi's telecommunications and broadcasting sectors.