Angolan mixed martial arts fighter Shido Boris Esperança says his defeat in the 2025 Professional Fighters League (PFL) Africa final was a lesson rather than a failure as he prepares for another shot at the welterweight title.

Nicknamed "Machine", Esperança will face unbeaten Nigerian David Samuel in the PFL Africa welterweight final at BK Arena on December 12.

He lost the inaugural final in Cotonou, Benin, in December 2025, after Guinea-Bissau's Yabna N'Tchala stopped him before the fourth round.

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However, Esperança says the setback helped him understand himself better as a fighter.

"I never lose; I always learn something. I feel like I learned a lot from it. I never consider myself a loser," he told Times Sport.

Inspired by Sun Tzu's The Art of War, he reassessed his strengths and weaknesses, both mentally and physically.

"I learned something really important as a fighter and person. I think that I didn't understand myself too much. I have been working on my mental weaknesses and physical weaknesses and strengths to understand myself better," he said.

ALSO READ: PFL Africa: Samuel, Esperança showdown headlines Kigali finals fight card

The Angolan believes his preparations have improved through working with professionals who have helped him adopt a more strategic approach to his fights.

"This year we had another great opportunity to work with some professionals who helped me to be in the best shape, and we started planning much better every fight," he said.

Esperança has won both his fights in the 2026 tournament, stopping Emilios Dassi in the first round in Pretoria before defeating South Africa's Peace Nguphane by first-round technical knockout in the semi-finals in Casablanca on October 10.

ALSO READ: Former UFC star Francis Ngannou talks PFL Africa, the future of MMA in Africa

His victories earned him another title opportunity against Samuel, who has seven wins and remains unbeaten.

Esperança says he is confident heading into the final.

"My advantage is that I am fearless," he said.

"I am a champion already. I don't need a belt to know it. Mentally, I am a champion. I have passed through a lot of adversities, so I don't need a belt to prove who I am."

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He nevertheless recognises the challenge posed by Samuel.

"For me, it is a big fight against a dangerous young man. I want to be on top, and to be the best you have to beat the best.

"This position, this pressure is a privilege to me. I want to be the best in the world, and this is a big step towards reaching my ambition," he added.

Africa's MMA in the spotlight

Esperança also believes PFL Africa is giving the continent's fighters an important platform to showcase their talent and inspire others.

"PFL Africa gave us a big stage for everyone in the world to see how talented we are. They must continue. Francis, me and all those guys who are outside their countries to run after their dreams and inspire the next generation, we need this. We need hope, and we are grateful for that," he said.

The December 12 event will feature three title fights, with each winner set to receive $100,000 (approx. Rwf147 million). Nigeria's Patrick Ocheme faces Senegal's Demba Seck in the lightweight final, while Liberia's Dwight Joseph takes on Nigeria's Raphael Uchegbu in the bantamweight bout.