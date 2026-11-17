The High Court has dismissed an attempt by a commercial farmer to evict 11 occupants from a 238-hectare property at Fairview Estate in Goromonzi, ruling that competing land allocations and previous court orders raise substantial disputes that cannot be resolved without a full evidential inquiry.

Justice Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa said the dispute exposed persistent problems arising from Zimbabwe's land reform programme, where successive allocations have left beneficiaries fighting over the same agricultural properties, with some facing years of uncertainty over their tenure.

The judge warned that the situation was not an isolated case and called for greater certainty in land rights, particularly where beneficiaries had followed official procedures in acquiring land.

"There is a need for certainty in land rights, and no citizen should suffer anxiety regarding tenure where they have followed due process where land allocation is concerned," she said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The ruling followed an application by Ruth Gwashavanhu, who sought the eviction of Innocent Katiyo and 10 others from Subdivision 1 of Fairview Estate, measuring approximately 237.8548 hectares.

Gwashavanhu argued that she was the lawful occupier through an A2 Model Settlement Permit issued by the Ministry of Lands, followed by an agreement of sale over the same property.

She accused the respondents of occupying portions of the farm without lawful authority and interfering with her ability to use the property.

However, the respondents maintained that they had been allocated plots long before Gwashavanhu obtained her permit and had occupied the land for years under arrangements recognised by land administration authorities.

They also relied on an earlier High Court consent order protecting their occupation until they were properly resettled by Government or evicted through an order of a competent court.

In dismissing the application, Justice Munangati-Manongwa said the matter was not a straightforward case of a lawful landholder seeking to remove recent trespassers, but involved competing claims by beneficiaries allocated land at different stages of the land reform programme.

"This is not a case of a lawful occupier removing a recent trespasser but one of competing beneficiaries whose claims derive from different stages of land reform," the judge said.

"Neither long occupation nor possession of a later permit conclusively settles it."

The court identified four major areas of dispute, including the precise identity and extent of the property, the circumstances surrounding Gwashavanhu's allocation, the respondents' historical allocations and the effect of previous court orders.

The judge said there was insufficient evidence to establish whether the land covered by Gwashavanhu's permit actually encompassed the specific portions occupied by the respondents.

The respondents disputed the existence of a separately identifiable Subdivision 1 measuring 237.8548 hectares, arguing that Fairview had historically been one farm occupied by several beneficiaries allocated individual plots under the A1 resettlement scheme.

The court said determining the boundaries and competing allocations required reliable evidence rather than simply accepting one party's version.

It also found that although Gwashavanhu's permit had not been shown to have been withdrawn or cancelled, its validity did not automatically establish that it superseded earlier allocations or covered the land occupied by the respondents.

"The validity of an instrument must be distinguished from its scope and application to the disputed land," Justice Munangati-Manongwa said.

The court said the respondents had produced historical allocation documents, correspondence from land administration officials and payment receipts, alongside evidence of long occupation and official recognition.

While these documents did not automatically establish that the respondents retained valid rights to the land, the judge said their evidential value and legal effect could not simply be dismissed.

The Ministry of Lands' allocation records and testimony from officials would likely be required to establish how the competing claims arose and whether the applicant's allocation superseded those made earlier.

A particularly significant aspect of the case was a 2004 consent order granted by the High Court in HC 11324/2004, which allowed the occupants to remain on Fairview and other farms in Goromonzi until Government properly resettled them or they were evicted by a competent court.

The order stated that the beneficiaries should be allowed to reside on the farms "until such a time as they are properly settled by government or evicted by an order of a competent court".

It also interdicted respondents or anyone acting through them from interfering with the occupants' occupation.

Although Gwashavanhu argued that the order did not confer ownership or permanent occupation rights, the judge said it provided the occupants with a degree of legal protection that could not be ignored.

She noted that a November 2025 consent order had also preserved the status quo by directing parties to remain on the portions they physically occupied pending resolution of the dispute.

The court said the legal implications of the earlier orders had to be properly examined before a final eviction order could be granted.

Justice Munangati-Manongwa stressed that possession of a Government-issued permit gave a beneficiary a legally recognisable right to occupy and use agricultural land, but did not automatically guarantee eviction of other occupants.

She cited previous Supreme Court decisions affirming that permits, offer letters and land settlement leases are valid legal instruments when issued by the acquiring authority.

However, she said an eviction applicant must establish not only a valid allocation but also that the instrument covers the disputed land and that the occupants have no competing lawful entitlement or other legal protection.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The judge said the disputes in the matter were genuine and material, requiring oral evidence from Ministry officials, examination of allocation records and scrutiny of previous court proceedings.

"Granting a final eviction order in these circumstances would risk deciding important rights without a full evidential enquiry," she said.

The court emphasised that its decision did not invalidate Gwashavanhu's permit or agreement of sale, nor did it establish that the respondents enjoyed superior or permanent rights to remain on the property.

"Those questions are left to proceedings capable of receiving the necessary evidence," the judge said.

The judge also noted that Gwashavanhu had been aware of the earlier litigation and the respondents' reliance on the 2004 consent order, meaning the existence of the disputes was foreseeable when she elected to proceed through an application rather than proceedings capable of resolving contested evidence.

The application was dismissed, with Gwashavanhu ordered to pay costs on the ordinary scale to the first, second, fourth, fifth, tenth and eleventh respondents.

The Commissioner of Police and the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Settlement were cited in the proceedings, with the police commissioner indicating that he would abide by the court's decision and was joined to facilitate law and order should an eviction be authorised.