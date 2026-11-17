Cement producer PPC is moving ahead with plans to build a new 1.5-million-ton-a-year integrated cement plant in Zimbabwe - a market that emerged as the main driver of the group's stronger financial performance during the six months to September 30.

CEO Matias Cardarelli reported that work was advancing on the proposed plant, including engagement with Sinoma on the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract, mine prospecting activities and the evaluation of appropriate financing alternatives.

No capital expenditure estimate was provided, nor was a timeframe for a final investment decision.

However, during a virtual presentation on November 16, Cardarelli described demand in Zimbabwe as robust across both the industrial and retail sectors and dismissed suggestions that the proposed investment was vulnerable to any downturn in the outlook for gold mining, or to possible investments by competitors.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We are looking at a 1.5-million-ton plant in the country, where total demand currently for Zimbabwe is three million tons. So I'm comfortable . . . and in my decades in cement, I probably haven't seen a no-brainer bigger than the project in Zimbabwe," he added.

The group is also pursuing a 20 MW solar and battery project in Zimbabwe to "position the business for its next phase of sustainable growth".

The returns from the Zimbabwe investment, Cardarelli said, could well be higher than those that PPC was expecting from its R3.1-billion RK3 project under way at Riebeek West, in the Western Cape, which was also being executed under an EPC contract with Sinoma.

The RK3 project is scheduled to enter production by the end of PPC's current financial year.

PPC, which is in the middle of a far-reaching turnaround programme, reported a 23.7% rise in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) during the interim period to R1.2 billion, alongside a widening of its EBITDA margin to 22.2%.

Group revenue increased by 1.7% to R5.5-billion, with growth of 7.3% in Zimbabwean revenue to over R2-billion partly offset by a 2% decline in revenue from South Africa and Botswana.

The improvement in Zimbabwe was supported by buoyant market conditions, with sales volumes increasing by 5.4%.

By contrast, cement sales volumes in South Africa and Botswana declined by 7.9% and market conditions were described as challenging.

PPC had also initiated an anti-dumping application through the International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa relating to cement imports from Mozambique and Vietnam.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In Zimbabwe, strong market growth combined with an improved operating performance drove an outstanding US dollar EBITDA growth of 56%," Cardarelli said.

PPC Zimbabwe declared a gross dividend of US$21.4-million, of which PPC's share was a gross dividend of US$18.8-million, and, in November, it declared a further US$15-million dividend.

"While the second half of the financial year is seasonally softer due to the December to January construction slowdown, the compounding impact of improved margins and cement volume growth in Zimbabwe is expected to continue to benefit the second half," Cardarelli reported.