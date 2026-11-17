Tunis — President of the Republic Kais Saïed received Monday in Carthage Prime Minister Sarra Zaâfrani Zenzri.

Covering a wide array of sectors, the meeting primarily focused on the functioning of some public services which failed to fully discharge their role, the Presidency said.

This is the doing of "the remnants of the old regime" who seek to reclaim their positions, abuse citizens and stir up tensions, the Head of State highlighted.

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"The law remains the sole judge," President Saïed underlined as he ruled out any discrimination or favouritism, regardless of position or office.

Price hikes, fertiliser distribution, transport and health featured prominently as key issues alongside administrative red tape intended to stall development projects in spite of the legal conditions in place.

"It is the will that is the missing piece," the President emphasised. Tunisia is experiencing historic moments and its people are committed to victory - a choice that cannot be subjected to blackmail or retreat.

"There is no room for waiting; it is high time to transition to the phase of effective and sincere implementation, imbued with a spirit of unlimited dedication to the homeland," the Head of State was quoted as saying.

The path taken by the Tunisian people will remain unchanged as will the cause they have embraced.

"History will consign those trembling with fear and placing their personal calculations above the country's interests to the ranks of those who chose themselves and relinquished the cause of their people," President Saïed further said.