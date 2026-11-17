MONROVIA — More than 300 ArcelorMittal Liberia employees traded their work boots for running shoes at this year's Liberia Marathon in Monrovia. The mining company was the race's platinum sponsor for the third year in a row.

Chief Executive Officer Michiel van der Merwe said the turnout showed how much the company values its workers' health.

"I'm so proud to see. I think over 300 of our own employees came here today to participate," van der Merwe told reporters at the race.

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He said the company's interest in fitness goes beyond race day. He said staying active improves how people think and work, and supports a healthy balance between work and life that benefits both employees and the company.

"If you're healthy and fit, it also makes you think better, makes you work better, it improves your quality of life, and that's what we want to promote," he said.

The company said its support for the marathon grows out of a long-standing partnership with the Liberia Marathon Trust.

ArcelorMittal Liberia mines in Nimba, Bong and Grand Bassa counties. Van der Merwe said the company has invested nearly US$4 billion in Liberia since 2005. He said it expects to remain part of the country's development for the next 30 to 40 years and to keep backing events that bring people together and promote healthy communities.

"We want to continue to be here for many, many years to come," he said.

He said the company employs thousands of Liberians and plans to keep creating jobs as its operations grow.

"We're happy to be here, we're proud to be here, and we also want the people of Liberia to love ArcelorMittal back, where we're employing thousands of people and still going to continue to employ thousands of people and make life better for communities moving forward," he said.