MONROVIA — About 22,500 Liberians living with HIV are not receiving treatment, and about 15,000 do not know they have the virus. The figures come from new estimates the National AIDS Commission released Monday.

The commission now estimates that 56,000 people in Liberia are living with HIV, up from the 36,000 reported last year. Of the 56,000, about 40,880 know their status, and 33,522 are on antiretroviral treatment. Of those on treatment, 30,504 have suppressed the virus, meaning they cannot transmit it.

Commission Chairperson Cecelia Nutah said the higher total reflects revised estimates, not a surge in infections.

"Last year, the National AIDS Commission reported that an estimated number of 36,000 people were living with HIV. Today, we are reporting 56,000. Does that mean that 20,000 Liberians became infected with HIV within one year? The answer is no," she said.

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Nutah said the total counts everyone believed to be living with the virus, including people infected many years ago. New infections count only people who acquired HIV in a given period.

"What we can say with confidence is that the updated estimate points to a greater HIV burden than previously reported, and requires serious attention because behind every statistic is a human being," she said.

The figures come from the 2026 UNAIDS Spectrum estimates. They show about 2,900 new HIV infections and about 1,400 AIDS-related deaths in 2025. Women make up most of those living with the virus: 35,000 women aged 15 and older, compared with 17,400 men in the same age group, and 3,600 children younger than 15.

Nutah spoke at a news conference in Monrovia to launch activities ahead of World AIDS Day. She said cost, stigma and distance still keep people from care.

"A health facility may exist, but if a person cannot afford transportation to reach it, access remains a challenge," she said. "HIV testing may be available, but if people fear discrimination or rejection, they may choose not to be tested."

In response to the new estimates, the commission launched a 120-day HIV Acceleration Plan. The plan was developed with technical support from the Ministry of Health's National AIDS and STIs Control Program. It aims to expand testing, broaden treatment coverage, reduce new infections, and raise public awareness. Planned activities include community mobilization, media engagement, school debates, anti-stigma campaigns, and advocacy for increased domestic funding for HIV programs.

Nutah called for greater national ownership of the HIV response. She said sustained progress requires stronger domestic investment and support from international partners.

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This year's World AIDS Day theme is "ACCESS," and Liberia's national slogan is "ACCESS FOR ALL, GET TESTED, AND SEEK CARE." The national commemoration is set for Dec. 1 in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

"The true measure of our success will be the number of people we reach, the awareness we create, the individuals we encourage to seek testing, the people we help to access treatment, and the barriers we work together to remove," Nutah said.