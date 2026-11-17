For years, aircraft fueling operations at Liberia's only international airport have depended on just two aging trucks, leaving airlines vulnerable to delays whenever one of the vehicles broke down or required maintenance.

That situation is expected to improve following the commissioning of a brand-new aircraft refueler by Conex Energy Liberia on Thursday, November 12, at Roberts International Airport (RIA).

The addition of the third refueling truck represents a significant investment in the company's aviation operations and comes as Conex marks 20 years of operations in Liberia. The new equipment is capable of refueling SN Brussels aircraft and is intended to strengthen the airport's capacity to accommodate larger aircraft expected to serve Liberia.

The commissioning ceremony brought together government officials, aviation regulators, airline representatives, and petroleum industry leaders.

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Aviation Operations Manager at Conex Energy Liberia, Mr. David N. Worjloh, Jr., said the decision to acquire the additional truck was driven by operational challenges associated with relying on only two refueling vehicles.

He explained that whenever one truck broke down or was taken out of service for maintenance, the remaining vehicle had to handle the entire fueling operation. This situation affected efficiency, sometimes made it difficult to deliver the required fuel quantities on schedule, and contributed to flight delays.

According to him, there were several occasions when more than one or two aircraft were on the ground simultaneously requiring fueling services, placing additional pressure on the company's limited equipment.

With the arrival of the new truck, however, Mr. Worjloh said he now has greater confidence in the company's ability to respond to operational demands.

He said he can now "sleep with both eyes closed" and answer calls from his team at night with confidence. Previously, he explained, every late-night call from his crew triggered the same concern: "What has happened?"

Mr. Worjloh disclosed that management began the procurement process several months ago, with negotiations focusing on technical specifications, compliance with international standards, including JIG and IATA requirements, and the supplier's capacity to provide after-sales maintenance and technical support.

The agreement provided for delivery within 180 days of the initial deposit, which was paid on January 9, 2026, to commence production.

However, the project experienced delays due to manufacturing and supply-chain challenges, particularly involving the supply of the tank. As a result, the truck, which was expected to be delivered and commissioned in July, arrived later than scheduled.

Mr. Worjloh said the company maintained communication with suppliers throughout the process to establish and enforce revised delivery deadlines.

He emphasized that the long-term value of the investment would depend on proper maintenance, competent operators, compliance with safety and regulatory standards, and the discipline required to keep the equipment operational.

He also thanked airlines for their patience during previous equipment breakdowns that affected their operations, reaffirming Conex's commitment to providing "safe, reliable, and efficient" fueling services at RIA.

The investment also received recognition from airline representatives, who acknowledged the operational challenges associated with the company's previous fleet.

Wilhelmina Saah of Airside Operations, speaking on behalf of the Board of Airline Representatives (BAR), offered a personal tribute to Mr. Worjloh, recalling the numerous occasions when she contacted him to complain about flight delays attributed to late fueling.

She said that despite the complaints and criticism, he consistently responded with a smile.

"When I think of Conex, I think of David," she said, praising his professionalism, customer service, and patience under pressure.

Ms. Saah expressed confidence that the additional refueler would help reduce delays affecting airlines, including Ethiopian Airlines and ASKY. She added that airline representatives look forward to "doing even bigger business" with Conex.

For the Liberia Airport Authority, the commissioning represents an important contribution to the broader effort to improve airport operations.

Hon. John Buway, Deputy Managing Director for Administration at the Liberia Airport Authority, described the investment as more than the addition of another truck, calling it a commitment to operational efficiency, safety, reliability, and improved customer service.

He said the Authority's ambition to make RIA more efficient, competitive, and internationally respected cannot be achieved independently and requires the cooperation of private-sector partners such as Conex.

He therefore encouraged the company to continue modernizing its equipment to meet the operational requirements of airlines using the airport.

Mr. Buway also emphasized that investments in airport infrastructure and supporting services directly contribute to the overall passenger experience, explaining that passengers welcomed aboard by smiling flight attendants also benefit from the investments and arrangements made behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA), speaking on behalf of Director General Julius Dennis, who was abroad on official assignment, recalled previous meetings during which airlines repeatedly expressed concerns about the condition and reliability of Conex's refueling equipment.

The complaints included recurring mechanical problems, the need to bring in technicians, and delays associated with aircraft fueling.

The representative expressed hope that the new truck would significantly reduce such complaints, stressing that all components of the aviation industry, including fueling services and airport management, must operate in coordination.

In aviation, the representative emphasized, "everything revolves around safety," warning that a single mistake could have consequences beyond what people can imagine.

The LCAA representative also paid tribute to Stanley, a director in flight safety at the Authority, whom he described as "one of our most trusted and valuable directors."

Stanley reportedly died suddenly last Saturday, a day after reporting to the office.

"We cannot, however, bring the aviation sector to a standstill," the representative said.

The investment also attracted commendation from the petroleum industry, with Esther Neufville, President of the Liberian Petroleum Importers Association, congratulating Conex for strengthening aviation fuel infrastructure.

She said the investment demonstrates the important role petroleum importers play in national development and economic growth.

Reflecting on the evolution of the petroleum industry, Ms. Neufville said that when she entered the sector, Liberians were frequently told they lacked the capacity to undertake certain responsibilities, resulting in missed opportunities because the necessary capacity had not been developed.

"The tables have turned," she said, adding that the country is increasingly witnessing what Liberians can accomplish when given opportunities to demonstrate their abilities.

"We are very proud of Conex," she added.

Declaring the new aircraft refueler officially operational, Conex Group Chairman Mr. Sherif M. Abdallah formally pronounced the equipment "commissioned and ready for service."

He said the investment reflects the group's commitment to infrastructure development, operational excellence, and safety, describing aviation as a critical component of Liberia's economic development.

He stressed that reliable fuel services remain essential to ensuring safe and uninterrupted airport operations.

Mr. Abdallah also expressed appreciation to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. for his leadership and commitment to private-sector growth.

Addressing employees, whom he affectionately calls "partners in progress," the Chairman reminded them that the commissioning comes with responsibilities, particularly regarding the proper operation and maintenance of the new equipment.

He urged employees to uphold the highest standards of safety, professionalism, and discipline.

"In the aviation industry, there is no room for compromise when it comes to safety, quality, and customer satisfaction," he said.

He further assured stakeholders that the company would continue strengthening its operations, improving profitability, enhancing customer service, promoting teamwork, and protecting the welfare of employees and customers.

Earlier, T. Nelson Williams, Chief Administrative Officer of the Conex Group, welcomed guests on behalf of the Chairman and acknowledged the contributions of employees and other stakeholders to the company's growth.

He also led applause for Group Logistics representative Akim Abdallah, whose birthday coincided with the commissioning ceremony.

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Mr. Williams emphasized the company's commitment to developing local capacity, declaring that "Liberianization is our strong point."

He credited the Chairman with establishing a vision 20 years ago centered on employing Liberians, building their professional capacity, and developing physical infrastructure in Liberia before expanding operations into other countries, including those within the Mano River Union.

He described the occasion as a celebration not only of a new operational asset but also of two decades of investment, growth, and business operations.

In her closing remarks, Managing Director Caroline Klark thanked guests for attending despite Monrovia's traffic congestion and poor road conditions.

She particularly acknowledged local officials who made time to attend despite a session at the Capitol and cabinet meetings scheduled for the same day.

Ms. Klark also thanked the airlines for their patience and continued cooperation "as things are improving at the airport."

She noted that more flights are arriving at RIA, with additional services expected in the coming period.

According to her, operating with only two refueling trucks previously forced airlines to wait, but the new addition now provides Mr. Worjloh and his team with "a little bit more flexibility."

She humorously observed that the new equipment looks much like any other petroleum truck before assuring guests that additional investments are forthcoming.

"CEO Cherif is always dreaming about something," she said, crediting the Chairman's vision, purpose, and people for the company's longevity and continued growth.

The ceremony concluded with guests inspecting the newly commissioned aircraft refueler and taking photographs.

Conex Oil and Gas is a 100 percent Liberian-owned holding company established in 2005 as Conex Group J.V. Ltd. and recently restructured. It serves as the parent company of the group's energy businesses in Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.

Approximately 75 percent of its employees are Liberians, while the company also maintains a foreign presence in Sierra Leone.