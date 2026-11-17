A Special Presidential Taskforce on Ganta Land Dispute will today begin its first fact finding trip to Ganta in Other breakthroughs to find a lasting solution to one of the controversial land disputes in Nimba.

The taskforce chaired by the Ministry of Justice is expected to arrive in Ganta by 12 noon and series of meetings, beginning with a traditional welcoming at the city mayor office, tour the disputed land (eminent domain) and later have an hourlong stakeholder engagement meeting and climax with a. media conference before departing for Monrovia.

On March 5, 2026, President Joseph Boakai issues Executive Order # 160, constituting a Special Presidential Technical Committee on Nimba Land Dispute'(the eminent domain).

The committee is charged with the responsibility to enforce the implementation of the presidential decision on the long-standing land dispute in Nimba, particularly in Ganta.

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The Executive Order established a neutral and professional mechanism aimed at ensuring a peaceful, lawful and coordinated implementation of the government decision regarding the dispute which had persisted for over a decade and continues to post challenges to peace, security and orderly development in the region, the release.

The committee, which is headed, Minister of Justice include other stakeholders, such as Public, Works, Nimba Superintendent, a representative from the Ministry of State, some prominent citizens of Nimba, former Nimba Superintendent Fong Zuagele and Rep. Nyahn Flomo are on board based on their expertise on land disputes.

Since September this year, Nimba, particularly Ganta had come under serious land dispute after the court evicted some. occupants on the land, which alleged it was a portion of the disputed land in favour of the Turay's family.

The dispute put Chief Justice Gbeisaye at Loggerhead with former Ganta Mayor Amos Suah, which subsequently led him to prison for contempt for undermining the court decision.

The committee will be responsible for enforcing and technically implementing previous presidential decisions, the finding of 2010 Nimba County report, and relevant rulings of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice.

There have been several presidential decrees to resolve the Nimba Land, particularly in Ganta, where the dispute is said to be the epic center.

Some of the recommendations during the time of UNMIL were to open some of the alleys in Ganta ease business congestion on the main, since the focus of the conflict was on the main.

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The last committee set was in 2021 by President Weah after a court ruling that evicted some Mandingoes, which led to heavy confusion, bringing Ganta to standstill.

Residents are waiting to see whether this current committee will totally resolve the dispute for the betterment of the growing business City.