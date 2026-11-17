The Bible Society of Liberia (BSL) is seeking increased financial support from local churches, members, and other stakeholders to reduce its dependence on international partners, which currently provide approximately 99 percent of the funding needed to sustain its operations.

The Society's Secretary General, Paul Stevens, said the organization's heavy reliance on foreign assistance makes it imperative for stakeholders within Liberia to develop sustainable ways of mobilizing local resources to support its activities.

Mr. Stevens made the disclosure shortly before the conclusion of the Society's Seventh Annual Meeting, where he called for innovative fundraising initiatives to strengthen the institution's financial capacity.

He said increased local financial contributions would help the organization reduce its dependence on international partners and ensure the sustainability of its operations, including the payment of staff salaries.

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According to him, building a stronger domestic funding base is critical to enabling the Society to maintain its activities and advance its mission without relying overwhelmingly on external assistance.

Meanwhile, the Seventh Annual Meeting concluded with the election of a new five-member Board of Directors to serve a four-year term.

Those elected include Reverend Isaac S. Wheigar, Reverend Father Sunday Dieh Freeman, Reverend Janice F. Gonoe, Counselor-at-Law Jonathan Massaquoi, and Attorney Nicole B. W. Harijgens.

The newly elected board is expected to provide strategic leadership and direction for the organization's activities over the next four years.

For his part, outgoing Board Chairman Bishop Jerry Kulah highlighted the Society's efforts to strengthen the capacity of church pastors, women, and youth groups in Christian ministry.

He said the organization remains committed to promoting Christianity and supporting the spiritual development of various groups across Liberia.

Delivering the keynote address at the opening of the meeting, Bishop Emeritus of the Lutheran Church in Liberia, Dr. Jensen Seyenkulo, urged the Society to make the Holy Bible accessible to people in languages they can understand and read.

Bishop Seyenkulo stressed the importance of translating the Scriptures into local languages to enable people across Liberia's diverse communities to read and understand the Word of God.

The Seventh Annual Meeting brought together members and stakeholders of the organization to review its activities and elect new leadership to guide the Society over the next four years.