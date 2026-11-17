Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has warned that Liberia's 23 years of uninterrupted peace could be undermined if the country fails to strengthen national unity, promote inclusion and guarantee equal opportunities for all citizens.

Sirleaf said the absence of armed conflict should not be mistaken for lasting peace, stressing that national stability must be supported by mutual respect, inclusive governance and shared opportunities.

She made the remarks Monday in Monrovia at the West African Women Peacebuilding Convening 2026, hosted by the Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa, where she joined Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti and Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee in reflecting on Liberia's peacebuilding journey and the role of women in securing the country's future.

Reflecting on Liberia's political history, Sirleaf said the country had experienced peace before, but its failure to embrace unity, inclusion, equal opportunities and mutual respect contributed to the eventual breakdown of national stability.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She recalled that the April 12, 1980 coup d'état fractured the country's fragile peace and ushered in years of political instability, destruction of infrastructure and institutions, and widespread hopelessness.

"That peace was fractured in April 1980 with the coup d'etat. And Liberia saw a descent, not only of peace, but everything it had - destroyed infrastructure, destroyed institutions, and lack of hope," Sirleaf said.

The former president paid tribute to Gbowee and the women who mobilized through prayer and peaceful activism during Liberia's civil war, particularly during the peace negotiations in Accra, Ghana.

She recalled that while she was engaged on the political front, Gbowee and other women continued their advocacy and prayer efforts, despite uncertainty over whether the country's warring factions would agree to end the conflict.

"Leymah, you and your group of women are such a few of you that sat for days, for nights. I was not there. I was on the political side, but you all continued to pray," Sirleaf said.

According to her, Liberian women understood after the war that rebuilding the country required more than restoring damaged infrastructure and institutions. They also had to restore hope, rebuild confidence and take responsibility for the nation's future.

"This time, women will take charge. Women will be the ones that will rebuild. Women will be the ones that will stop the process of losing hope. And that's what we all did," she said.

Celebrating Liberia's 23 consecutive years of peace, Sirleaf cautioned that the achievement must be accompanied by deliberate efforts to address divisions and ensure that every citizen has an opportunity to participate in national development.

"Today we can say we have 23 consecutive years of peace for Liberia. Celebrate the peace. But peace is not enough. That peace must be accompanied by unity, by inclusion, by equal opportunity," she emphasized.

Addressing political leaders and those entrusted with public responsibilities, she urged them to recognize that national unity cannot be achieved without creating opportunities for broader participation in governance and development.

"Beware, you need inclusion, you need equal opportunity, you need true unity," she warned.

Sirleaf further emphasized that protecting Liberia's peace was not the responsibility of the president or political leaders alone but a collective obligation requiring the commitment of every citizen.

"It's not just the head that carries the banner. It's not just the head that has the responsibility. It's a responsibility for each and every one of us to know that peace is what we need, but peace is what we have to earn," she said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti underscored the historic contributions of women to peacebuilding, connecting Liberia's experience to the broader regional and international Women, Peace and Security agenda.

Speaking on behalf of the President, Government and people of Liberia, Nyanti welcomed participants from across West Africa and thanked the Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa for its continued contributions to peace and women's empowerment.

She recalled that the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 1325 in 2000, recognizing women's important role in conflict prevention, peace negotiations and post-conflict recovery.

Nyanti said Liberian women helped translate that international commitment into action in 2003, mobilizing thousands of women to demand an end to the civil war.

She also noted that Liberia became the first country to adopt a National Action Plan for implementing Resolution 1325 in 2009, adding that the country's third plan was developed and launched this year.

The foreign minister urged established women leaders to create opportunities for younger generations and other women seeking to contribute to peacebuilding.

"We need to make room as well. Make room for as many as possible to join on the journey," she said.

She also celebrated Liberia's two Nobel Peace Prize laureates, emphasizing the importance of women supporting and promoting one another.

"When women recognize women, women lift women, women promote women, women go higher," Nyanti said.

For her part, Gbowee recounted the financial difficulties and sacrifices that characterized the early days of the women's peace movement.

She identified inadequate funding as the movement's greatest obstacle, explaining that the women relied on personal sacrifices, limited resources and assistance from individuals who believed in their mission.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Money was the major challenge and obstacle we had, but in hindsight, I feel like if we had a lot of money, it was going to be one of the biggest destroyers of the movement, because I think we needed to sacrifice," she said.

Gbowee recalled that the women depended on a rundown bus for transportation, frequently walking when it broke down because they could not afford alternative transportation.

She also described how financial difficulties forced them to go without food and sometimes water while pursuing their peace campaign.

She said widespread exhaustion with the war helped their movement, as virtually every Liberian family had been affected by the conflict.

"There was not a single home in this country that had not been touched by the war," Gbowee said.

She recounted how the women nearly abandoned their mission in Accra after exhausting their resources but received US$10,000 through the African Women's Development Fund, enabling them to continue their advocacy.

"It looked like a million dollars to us, because we were about to abandon the mission," she said.

The convening brought together women peacebuilders from across West Africa to recognize past sacrifices, strengthen regional cooperation and develop strategies for advancing women's leadership.