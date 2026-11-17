Put essential bills and January school costs aside before deciding what you can spend on festive extras.

Check your actual payday dates, set limits for gifts and family contributions, and track spending throughout the holidays.

December's salary may arrive early, but that does not make it extra money.

For workers paid before their usual payday, the same salary could have to cover almost six weeks of expenses before the next payment arrives.

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That means Christmas spending competes with rent, electricity, transport and the school costs waiting in January.

Finchoice chief operating officer Craig Whittaker says households should plan beyond the festive month.

"December can still be enjoyable. The point is to avoid spending January's money before January arrives," he said in advice published by The Business of Money.

Start with the calendar.

Confirm when your December income will arrive and when you will next be paid. Write down every bill and essential living expense falling between those dates, including debit orders that will still go off while you are away.

For example, someone paid on 15 December and again on 25 January faces a 41-day gap. Their budget needs to cover that whole stretch.

In a December 2020 consumer advisory, the National Credit Regulator warned that an early salary must still cover month-end debit orders and January essentials, including food, transport, uniforms and stationery.

Next, work out what is actually available.

Add up confirmed take-home pay, savings earmarked for the holidays and any confirmed bonus. Leave out money you are only hoping to receive.

The ASISA Foundation's December 2025 festive budgeting guidance advises households to cover essentials and January commitments before setting aside money for celebrations. A bonus should also help meet upcoming expenses.

Write down amounts rather than vague promises to spend less.

Your list should include housing, electricity, groceries, transport, existing repayments and school costs due before your next income arrives. Budget for both legs of a trip home, including the return journey to work.

Only then decide what remains for gifts, outings, new clothes and celebrations.

Speaking on 702's The Money Show on 3 November, Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram recommends deciding the festive spending limit upfront and keeping that money separate. Ingram also advised families to agree on gift limits.

A separate pot in your existing banking app, where available without unnecessary account fees, can help. An envelope system or a written spending record is another way to track what remains.

If you have R1,200 left for optional spending across six weeks, that is R200 a week. Spending R600 at one gathering leaves R600 for everything else.

Discuss family contributions before shopping starts. Agree what you can afford to send home, contribute towards a meal or spend on presents.

WageWise's festive guidance encourages households to set these boundaries early instead of taking on debt to meet expectations.

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Apply the same limit to Black Friday.

Make a list before browsing and check whether each purchase fits your budget. If you use instalments, write down every payment date and amount, including those falling in January.

Whittaker advises checking whether a shortfall is a once-off expense or a recurring gap between income and essential costs before adding another repayment.

If essentials already cost more than your income, a smaller gift budget alone will not solve the problem.

Contact credit providers about payment options before repayments fall due, and check the terms of any arrangement. The NCR advises consumers struggling with repayments to approach their credit providers for assistance.

The amount left after essentials is your festive limit, even when it is smaller than you hoped.