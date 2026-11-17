Two suspects surrendered at Tembisa Police Station on Tuesday morning and are expected to face fraud, corruption and money laundering charges in court.

Investigators say hospital officials worked with suppliers to split purchases into smaller amounts to avoid formal tender rules and secure millions in contracts.

Two more suspects linked to the R635-million Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal have handed themselves over to police as the investigation into the hospital's missing millions continues.

The pair surrendered at Tembisa Police Station on Tuesday morning.

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They are expected to appear before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Police believe the suspects are linked to a network of hospital officials and suppliers accused of manipulating the hospital's tender system.

Investigators say officials worked with service providers to split large purchases into smaller transactions worth less than R500,000.

This allowed them to avoid formal tender processes and allegedly channel millions of rands through the hospital's procurement system.

The investigation also covers allegations of forgery, using forged documents and breaking the Public Finance Management Act.

The latest arrests come as investigators continue digging into corruption involving more than R2-billion in Tembisa Hospital contracts.

In August, police arrested 37-year-old businessman Joel Govindraju, who is accused of benefiting from more than R600-million in hospital tenders.

He was later released on R200,000 bail by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The Special Investigating Unit has identified Govindraju as one of three alleged masterminds whose companies benefited from irregular hospital contracts between 2020 and 2023.

Investigators uncovered 75 companies linked to Govindraju that received 1,237 tenders over three years.

The unit also found that Govindraju made payments totalling about R100-million to 12 hospital officials.

Investigators suspect these payments may have been bribes.

Special Investigating Unit spokesperson Selby Makgotho said the investigation was continuing.

"The SIU has, so far, identified a number of assets linked to Govindraju, with a combined value of approximately R150 million."

Two other businessmen have also been implicated in the scandal.

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Hangwani Maumela is accused of benefiting from almost R1-billion in hospital contracts, while Rudolf Mazibuko is linked to nearly R300-million.

The Special Investigating Unit has welcomed the arrests as investigations continue into how hospital funds ended up in the hands of private businesses.

The two suspects who handed themselves over on Tuesday are expected to join the growing number of people facing criminal charges over the hospital's procurement scandal.