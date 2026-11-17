Criminal Court "E" Judge Wesseh A. Wesseh has given the Ministry of Gender a two-week deadline to provide educational assistance to a 14-year-old rape survivor, warning that failure to comply could result in contempt of court proceedings.

The warning was issued on Monday, November 16, 2026, during a court conference involving representatives of the Ministries of Gender and Justice to review compliance with an earlier court ruling aimed at protecting the young survivor's future.

During the proceedings, the lawyer representing the survivor informed the court that the Ministry of Gender had yet to make a firm commitment to providing the educational support previously ordered.

A representative of the ministry pleaded for additional time, arguing that the matter would be considered following the passage of the new national budget.

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However, Judge Wesseh was not convinced by the explanation and rejected the request for further delay. He emphasized that enrollment for the 2026/2027 academic year remains open, warning that continued delays could deprive the child of an important educational opportunity.

The judge subsequently instructed the court clerk to formally notify the Ministry of Gender to ensure that the survivor is enrolled in school on or before November 30, 2026. He warned that failure to meet the deadline could expose the ministry to contempt of court proceedings.

The latest development stems from a ruling delivered on October 7, 2025, by former Criminal Court "E" Judge Serena F. Garlawolo, who found defendant Victor Ere guilty of statutory rape and sentenced him to four years and three months in prison, including the nine months he had already spent in pretrial detention.

Beyond the prison sentence, the court issued additional directives intended to support the survivor's recovery and improve her living conditions following the abuse.

As part of the ruling, the Ministry of Justice, through its Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Crimes Unit, was ordered to provide the survivor with a monthly financial allowance of at least US$50.

The Ministry of Gender was also directed to extend further assistance, including seed capital to enable the survivor to establish a small business, as well as support through its partnership with Save Our Soul (SOS).

The latest intervention by Judge Wesseh underscores the court's determination to ensure that government institutions honor their obligations under the ruling, particularly those intended to protect the welfare, education, and future of the young rape survivor.

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The court's action also highlights the importance of translating judicial decisions into practical support for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, rather than allowing such commitments to remain unfulfilled.