Kampala — Housing Finance Bank (HFB) and Uganda Clays Ltd are strengthening their partnership to promote affordable and quality housing in Uganda, with local building materials manufacturers expected to play a bigger role in addressing the country's homeownership challenges.

The partnership, being advanced under the HFB Zimba Challenge, brings together financial services and local manufacturing to promote practical solutions that can make homeownership more accessible to Ugandans.

As part of the collaboration, Uganda Clays contributed Shs20 million towards the initiative, which seeks to encourage innovative, affordable and sustainable approaches to housing.

During an engagement at Uganda Clays' premises in Kajjansi, a Housing Finance Bank delegation led by Doreen Nyiramugisha, Head of Marketing and Communications, met the company's team headed by Managing Director Jones Muhumuza to discuss the partnership and its contribution to the housing sector.

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Muhumuza said the initiative aligns with the company's ambition to support the development of a more accessible housing market through durable and affordable building solutions.

"The future of housing lies in innovative building solutions that balance quality, affordability and durability. The HFB Zimba Challenge is timely and aligns with our ambition to contribute to a stronger, more accessible housing sector and make quality homeownership attainable for more Ugandans," he said.

Uganda Clays' participation highlights the role of local manufacturers in providing construction materials that can influence the cost, quality and durability of homes.

Nyiramugisha said partnerships across the housing value chain were necessary to address the barriers preventing many Ugandans from owning decent homes.

"Making homeownership more accessible requires a collective approach. Beyond providing financing, we recognise the importance of working with manufacturers and other industry players whose products, expertise and innovation contribute to the delivery of quality homes. Our partnership with Uganda Clays Ltd reflects this understanding and the value of building a stronger housing ecosystem," she said.

The HFB Zimba Challenge has also attracted participation from Ugandans seeking to develop practical responses to the country's housing challenges. Its inaugural edition attracted 164 participants from across the country, who submitted ideas focused on more innovative, affordable and sustainable housing solutions.

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The competition is now approaching its grand finale, where a completed two-bedroom house will be awarded to a deserving Ugandan family through a public nomination process.

For Housing Finance Bank, the initiative forms part of efforts to broaden the conversation about homeownership beyond mortgage financing by involving manufacturers, innovators and other players in the construction industry.

The partnership with Uganda Clays also underscores the importance of strengthening local manufacturing and promoting building solutions that balance affordability, quality and durability.

As the Zimba Challenge approaches its conclusion, the participating institutions are seeking to demonstrate how collaboration across the housing value chain can contribute to making decent homeownership more attainable for Ugandans.