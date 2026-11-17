The University of Kigali has reaffirmed its commitment to environmental sustainability by mobilising students, government officials and environmental conservation partners to plant approximately 2,000 trees in an initiative aimed at promoting a greener Rwanda and nurturing a generation of environmentally responsible citizens.

The exercise, held on November 14 as part of a special Umuganda community service activity, was organised under the university's "One Tree Per Student" initiative, which seeks to make environmental conservation an integral part of university life by encouraging students to translate academic knowledge into meaningful action within their communities.

Beyond the symbolic act of planting trees, the initiative reflects the University of Kigali's broader ambition to become a green university by integrating environmental responsibility into its institutional culture, daily operations and community engagement.

Professor George Kimathi, Vice Chancellor of the University of Kigali, said the initiative demonstrates the institution's determination to contribute to national and global efforts to address climate change while creating a healthier environment for present and future generations.

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"As a university, we have an ambition of becoming one of the green universities around. That is one of the drivers making us organise such kind of exercises, to make sure that our country and our city are green for us and our future," he said.

Kimathi explained that the university intends to expand the One Tree Per Student initiative, encouraging every student to take personal responsibility for environmental protection and contribute to building a sustainable society.

Approximately 2,000 trees were planted in Nyenyeri Village, Kamukina Cell, Kimihurura Sector, Gasabo District. The Vice Chancellor personally planted about 20 trees, demonstrating the importance of leadership by example in advancing the institution's environmental agenda.

He emphasised that the university's responsibility would not end with planting, noting that proper maintenance and monitoring would be essential to ensuring the seedlings survive and mature.

"The university will ensure the trees are maintained until they mature. Planting without proper follow-up would defeat the purpose," he said.

The Vice Chancellor added that involving international students could help extend Rwanda's environmental conservation practices beyond its borders, creating opportunities for knowledge-sharing and international collaboration.

"When we involve foreigners, they can learn a thing or two that they can duplicate in their countries. Then together we can combine efforts to build a better world for ourselves," he noted.

Supporting Rwanda's environmental conservation ambitions

The initiative aligns with Rwanda's broader environmental conservation and climate resilience agenda, which recognises tree planting as an important tool for protecting biodiversity, improving urban environments and supporting sustainable development.

Philippe Kwitonda, who is in charge of land, water and forestry at the Ministry of Environment, commended the university's contribution, emphasising that environmental protection requires collective responsibility from government institutions, universities, communities and individuals.

He said the Ministry of Environment had committed to planting 100 million trees across the country this year, highlighting the importance of partnerships and community participation in achieving the target.

Kwitonda explained that different tree varieties, including forest, ornamental and agroforestry species, are selected according to their intended purpose and the environmental conditions of the planting location.

At the University of Kigali's activity site, native and ornamental tree species were planted along the road to improve the urban landscape while contributing to environmental conservation.

He encouraged other higher learning institutions to introduce similar initiatives, noting that universities have an important role in educating young people and translating environmental awareness into practical action.

"Planting a tree doesn't make sense if you don't maintain it until it grows," he said.

Strengthening partnerships for sustainable urban development

The exercise was supported by the Albertine Rift Conservation Society (ARCOS), which provided seedlings and technical expertise through the Scaling Urban Nature-based Solutions for Climate Adaptation in Sub-Saharan Africa (SUNCASA) project, an international initiative focused on strengthening climate resilience in urban areas.

Philbert Tuyisabe, Conservation Programme Manager at ARCOS and project lead for the SUNCASA initiative in Kigali, said the activity builds on an existing partnership with the University of Kigali covering education for sustainable development, research and resource mobilisation.

He explained that ARCOS's contribution goes beyond providing tree seedlings, as the organisation is also committed to equipping students with the technical knowledge and practical skills needed to sustain environmental conservation efforts.

"Today, ARCOS, through the SUNCASA project, provided trees and technical expertise on how to plant and maintain them, to inform the students and make sure they continue to plant trees and maintain them," he said.

Through such partnerships, students gain an opportunity to understand the practical value of environmental conservation while contributing directly to solutions addressing climate change and challenges associated with rapid urbanisation.

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Empowering students to become environmental champions.

For students, the initiative provided an opportunity to move beyond classroom discussions and participate directly in activities that contribute to environmental protection and sustainable development.

Diane Uwase, a student who participated in the exercise, described the initiative as an important opportunity for young people to take an active role in protecting the environment and securing a greener future for Rwanda.

She said involving students in tree-planting activities helps build environmental awareness and encourages the younger generation to recognise its responsibility in preserving natural resources for future generations.

The initiative reinforces the idea that environmental sustainability is not solely the responsibility of government institutions and conservation organisations, but a shared commitment that requires individual participation.

By encouraging every student to plant and nurture a tree, the University of Kigali hopes to establish a lasting culture of environmental stewardship that extends beyond the university campus into communities and workplaces.