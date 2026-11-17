Stakeholders in Rwanda's agriculture sector have called for stronger collaboration among government institutions, research organisations, development partners, private sector players and farmers to accelerate the adoption of Conservation Agriculture (CA), saying wider uptake is essential to restoring soil health, improving productivity and building climate-resilient food systems.

The call was made during the Second National Conservation Agriculture Symposium, organised by the Rwanda Institute for Conservation Agriculture (RICA) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI), in partnership with the World Food Program Rwanda (WFP) and Mennonite Central Committee (MCC).

The two-day symposium, which started on November 12 at RICA's campus in Bugesera District, brought together more than 450 participants, including policymakers, researchers, farmers and development partners to assess progress and address barriers to adoption.

Although Rwanda has made progress in promoting the sustainable farming system, participants said its uptake among smallholder farmers remains too low to deliver significant national impact.

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Speaking at the opening, Dr Olivier Kamana, Permanent Secretary at MINAGRI, said efforts should focus on making Conservation Agriculture practical and accessible to farmers, rather than simply promoting the concept.

"We must recognise that the benefits of Conservation Agriculture will only be realised at scale when farmers can adopt and sustain these practices under their actual farming conditions. Our challenge is not simply to promote Conservation Agriculture, but also to make its adoption practical, accessible, and beneficial to farmers," he said.

Restoring and maintaining soil health as top priority

RICA Vice Chancellor Dr. Dieng Momar said scaling up the practice was urgent given the pressure on agricultural land from soil degradation, erosion, climate variability and rising food production demands.

Rwanda's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0, 2025) estimates that more than one million hectares are at high risk of soil erosion, with average annual topsoil losses of 25 tons per hectare. Soil erosion also causes an estimated $53 million in direct crop-yield losses annually.

The National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda's Agricultural Household Survey 2024 indicates that 23 per cent of agricultural households experience soil erosion, while 25.7 per cent report declining soil fertility.

"These figures represent more than environmental statistics. They reflect lost productive land, declining agricultural potential, increased vulnerability to climate shocks, and livelihoods at risk," said Dr. Momar.

When adapted to local conditions and supported by appropriate technologies, mechanisation, research and extension services, conservation agriculture practice can conserve water, improve soil health, strengthen climate resilience and raise productivity.

He urged stakeholders to move beyond isolated demonstrations and integrate the approach into national policies, programmes, investments and everyday farming.

Building on earlier commitments

Reflecting on the first National Conservation Agriculture Symposium, Dr Magnifique Nzaramba, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Applied research and extension at RICA, said it helped establish a common understanding of the practices and identify the support farmers need, including practical training, consistent extension advice and access to resources.

"Farmers needed practical knowledge, hands-on experience, and access to resources for these practices to improve food security and farming capacity," he said.

He said recommendations from the first meeting had contributed to the integration of conservation agriculture into Rwanda's Fifth Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation (PSTA 5), the formation of a coalition of 34 agricultural institutions and the development of harmonised extension messages.

However, adoption remains low. Dr Nzaramba said the priority was to integrate the practices into routine extension services so farmers could see demonstrations, try them on their farms and receive continued guidance.

He also highlighted the importance of complementary support, known as CA+, which includes access to appropriate technologies, inputs, finance, extension services and markets.

Farmers report productivity gains

Evidence from farmers already applying the Conservation Agriculture (CA) practices suggests they can improve yields, particularly when combined with irrigation.

Saidat Nyirambonimpa, a farmer from Kirehe District attributed the improvement of her farm productivity to adopting minimum soil disturbance, maintaining soil cover and improving water retention, practices that have helped her farm remain productive even when rainfall is insufficient.

"Before adopting these practices, I could only harvest enough to feed my family for about a month. Today, I have a surplus that I take to the market. I used to harvest 30 kilogrammes of maize and 20 kilogrammes of beans from a 5-acre plot. Since learning conservation agriculture with RICA, I harvest about 300 kilogrammes of maize and 280 kilogrammes of beans from the same plot in favorable weather," she said.

Having witnessed the benefits firsthand, Saidat has become an advocate for Conservation Agriculture, using his farm as a demonstration site to encourage other farmers to adopt the practices.

"Over the years, I have seen the importance of Conservation Agriculture, and I am committed to continuing with it because of its positive impact. My farm has also become a demonstration site where other farmers can come and learn," she said.

"We need to change our mindset and continue practicing Conservation Agriculture because it can restore our land. More training and capacity building are also necessary to help farmers understand its benefits and how to apply it," she added.

Conservation Agriculture combines minimum soil disturbance, permanent soil cover and crop diversification, including crop rotation.

Finance and insurance sectors pledge their support

CA financing concerns were featured prominently during a panel discussion on Building Policy, Financing and Institutional Support for Accelerated Conservation Agriculture Adoption and Farmer Impact, moderated by Jean Claude Kayisinga, Vice Chancellor in Charge of Institutional Development at RICA.

Different stakeholders in finance and insurance reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the transition, highlighting the importance of financing, farmer organisation, institutional collaboration and capacity building.

Harington Namara, Managing Director of Equity Bank Rwanda Plc, said the bank is committed to expanding agricultural financing, noting that farmers needed access to affordable financial services to invest in improved farming practices.

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He highlighted the importance of organising farmers into cooperatives and leveraging digital platforms to strengthen their access to financial services.

Namara revealed that Equity Bank had set a target to channel 30 per cent of its loan portfolio into agriculture, backed by a dedicated department established to strengthen the bank's engagement with the sector.

"To give you an idea, I have Rwf 800 billion in loans. You can calculate what 30 per cent of that means and how many lives it could change," he said.

He emphasised that Conservation Agriculture requires both financial investment and continuous learning, urging farmers and other stakeholders to work together to make the transition successful.

"Conservation Agriculture is not a simple thing to do. It requires some investment, but it also requires building knowledge over time. Farmers need to understand how it works and how to practice it in a smart way that protects life, the environment and our land in Rwanda," he said.

He expressed hope that the increased agricultural financing would support climate-smart farming, particularly Conservation Agriculture.

"I hope and wish that this financing will go towards climate agriculture and Conservation Agriculture," he added.

The symposium offered an opportunity to rethink the most effective strategies for scaling up CA, with the support of the Rwandan Government in encouraging the adoption of sustainable farming systems that deliver healthier soils, higher productivity and more resilient livelihoods.