Fitnesspoint and Komera 60 marked three years of bringing people together through group workouts with a special anniversary bootcamp at Fitnesspoint's Kimihurura branch on Saturday, November 14.

Held under the theme "Komera 60 Strong 3", the event attracted around 40 participants for a morning of physical activities, fitness challenges, a health talk and recognition of members who have contributed to the community.

The programme also featured an awards ceremony honouring six outstanding participants, five women and one man, for their commitment and progress. Prizes included a wristwatch, water bottles and relaxation kits.

Established in 2023, Komera 60 aims to create an environment where people of different ages, fitness levels and genders can exercise together and motivate one another.

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Fitness coach David Ruvugwaho said the initiative was designed to address the challenges people often face in maintaining motivation and consistency when exercising alone.

"Many people work out, but they don't get the results they want or they are not as motivated as they would be in a group session. It helps people come together, work out together and motivate each other," he said.

Komera 60 normally holds sessions every Monday and Thursday, combining different exercises to improve participants' overall fitness. According to Ruvugwaho, the workouts cover strength, agility, cardio and core training, with activities such as push-ups, shoulder exercises and box jumps.

He said the third-anniversary event provided an opportunity for members to reflect on the community's growth and achievements since its establishment.

"Today is a celebration. We are celebrating three years since we started Komera 60. It has really grown, and the community felt that we should celebrate how far we have come and how much we have achieved," he said.

Ruvugwaho also thanked Fitnesspoint's board and management for supporting the programme, saying their trust had contributed to its growth and continued activities.

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For some participants, the programme has had an impact beyond physical fitness.

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Grace Mugeni, one of the initiative's founding members, said the group had grown from a small gathering into a community whose members support one another beyond workout sessions.

"When we started, we were very few people, but we had a very serious coach. Some people would say it was intimidating, but that is what kept us going," she said.

Mugeni, who received a wristwatch during the anniversary awards, said consistency had helped her and other participants improve their fitness, build strength and lose weight.

She recalled that when she joined, she could lift 2.5 kilogrammes but has since progressed to lifting 10 kilogrammes.

"Some of us came a little bit heavier than we are today, and that is because of consistency, coming every day and getting stronger. This did not only become a fitness movement; it also became like a family, people you meet every Monday and Thursday," she said.

She encouraged those hesitant about joining to attend at least one session and experience the programme.

Another participant, Mutwarasibo Jean Marie, said being part of the group had improved both his physical and mental well-being.

"Since I joined this group, I have changed physically and mentally. That is why I appreciate being part of these workouts," he said.

The celebration ended with a cake-cutting ceremony and a vote of thanks, marking three years of shared fitness goals and community building.

Komera 60 will continue holding its regular sessions every Monday and Thursday at Fitnesspoint Kimihurura and on Saturdays at the new Fitnesspoint Kanombe branch. Interested participants can register through Fitnesspoint Rwanda.